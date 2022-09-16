Retirement not in Gennady Golovkin’s thoughts ahead of Saul Alvarez rematch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News World

Retirement not in Gennady Golovkin’s thoughts ahead of Saul Alvarez rematch

By Press Association
September 16, 2022, 11:56 am
Gennady Golovkin is set for his 45th professional fight (Nick Potts/PA)
Gennady Golovkin is set for his 45th professional fight (Nick Potts/PA)

Gennady Golovkin intends to carry on boxing irrespective of whether he wins or loses against Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Very few fighters have continued competing at the elite level into their fifth decade but Golovkin, who turned 40 in April, is heading into one of his career-defining contests at the T-Mobile Arena.

The only blemishes in his storied 44-fight career have come against Alvarez – a draw in September 2017 and a narrow points loss 12 months later – and the Kazakh now has a chance to set the record straight.

Gennady Golovkin is a two-time unified world middleweight champion (Nick Potts/PA)
Gennady Golovkin is a two-time unified world middleweight champion (Nick Potts/PA)

But the two-time unified world middleweight champion, whose 20 title defences in a row in the division before his defeat to Alvarez equalled Bernard Hopkins’ record, doubts this weekend will be a swansong.

“I would love to have a fight in my home country of Kazakhstan,” Golovkin told the PA news agency. “You’ll see me in the ring (again), most likely I’ll continue.”

Golovkin is leaving the 160lb division where he has boxed since his amateur days in a bid to avenge the sole loss on his ledger and in the process dethrone Alvarez as undisputed super-middleweight champion.

Alvarez has vowed to send Golovkin into retirement as the pair, former sparring partners once upon a time, have traded verbal barbs in the lead-up to their trilogy showdown.

“What he says, how he behaves just shows who he is in reality, not a boxer but as a person,” Golovkin said. “When you see and hear that, you want to turn your face away and ignore him.

“He stops being interesting, instead of tuning in, you tune out. What I feel from his behaviour is just indifference. I am a reasonable person, I don’t have any toxicity in me, nothing affects me.”

While there is little sign of the animosity subsiding, Golovkin takes pride in his rivalry with Alvarez. Even though he is the underdog, this bout has been much anticipated for years.

“It’s an amazing achievement to have a trilogy, being 40 and having the biggest fight in boxing, currently,” Golovkin added.

“Trilogies are amazing. We see how they bring to light the best we have in boxing, that’s why boxing is so exciting and why fights like this go into history. People remember it for a very, very long time.”

While Alvarez was beaten by Dmitry Bivol on a foray into light-heavyweight in May, Golovkin has won all four fights since defeat to his foe, most recently defeating Ryota Murata by stoppage in April.

Many felt Golovkin won the first fight against Alvarez only for a controversial draw to be declared, with judge Adalaide Byrd’s scorecard of 118-110 in the Mexican’s favour sparking major controversy.

Alvarez had his hand raised in much less contentious settings second time around, although it is clear both results still rankle in Golovkin’s camp.

“I have notified the Las Vegas Police Department’s robbery division to be on-site at T-Mobile Arena,” Golovkin’s trainer Johnathon Banks said. “Hopefully they can prevent a third theft by the judges.”

