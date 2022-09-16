Floods in Italy kill at least 10 as people climb trees to find safety

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Floods in Italy kill at least 10 as people climb trees to find safety

By Press Association
September 16, 2022, 12:30 pm Updated: September 16, 2022, 3:54 pm
People walk on mud and debris in Senigallia, Italy (Gabriele Moroni/LaPresse via AP)
Flash floods have swept through several towns in hilly central Italy after hours of exceptionally heavy rain, leaving 10 people dead and at least four missing.

Dozens of survivors scrambled onto rooftops or up trees to await rescue.

Floods invaded garages and basements and knocked down doors.

In one town, the powerful rush of water pushed a car onto a second-storey balcony, while elsewhere parked vehicles were crumpled on top of each other in the streets.

Some farm fields near the sea were metres under water.

“It wasn’t a water bomb, it was a tsunami,” Riccardo Pasqualini, the mayor of Barbara, told Italian state radio of the sudden downpour on Thursday evening that devastated his town in the Marche region, near the Adriatic Sea.

He said the flooding left the 1,300 residents of Barbara without drinking water.

A mother and her young daughter were missing after trying to escape the floods, the mayor told Italian news agency ANSA.

A man stands next to mud and debris on a street in Senigallia, Italy
A man stands next to mud and debris on a street in Senigallia, Italy (Gabriele Moroni/LaPresse via AP)

Elsewhere in the town, a boy was swept away from the arms of his mother, who was rescued.

Premier Mario Draghi told a news conference in Rome that 10 people were dead and four were missing in the flash floods. He thanked rescuers “for their professionalism, dedication and courage”.

Officials said some 50 people were treated at hospitals for injuries.

Mr Draghi, who is serving in a caretaker role ahead of Italy’s national election on September 25, planned to tour some devastated towns and his government announced five million euros in aid to the region.

“It was an extreme event, more than an exceptional one,″ climatologist Massimiliano Fazzini told Italian state TV. He said, based on his calculations, the amount of rain that fell, concentrated over four hours that included an especially heavy 15-minute period, was the most in hundreds of years.

People clean mud from a street in Senigallia
People clean mud from a street in Senigallia (Gabriele Moroni/LaPresse via AP)

In a space of a few hours, the region was deluged with the amount of rainfall it usually receives in six months, state TV said. A summer of virtually no rain meant hillsides were unusually hard and dry, so the water ran faster down the slopes, increasing its impact.

The fire department tweeted that dozens of people who were trapped in cars or had clambered up to rooftops or climbed trees to escape rising floodwaters had been brought to safety.

Police officers in the town of Sassoferrato recounted the rescue of a man trapped in a car. Unable to reach him, they extended a long branch, which the man grabbed onto and then officers pulled him to safety.

Helicopter crews rescued seven people in remote towns of the Apennine Mountains.

Hundreds of firefighters struggled to remove toppled tree trunks and branches amid thick mud as they searched for people who could have been buried by debris. They waded through waist-high water in flooded streets, while others paddled in rubber dinghies to scoop up survivors.

A woman walks along a street overrun by mud in Senigallia, Italy
A woman walks along a street overrun by mud in Senigallia, Italy (Gabriele Moroni/LaPresse via AP)

In the town of Ostra, a father and his adult son were found dead in their building’s flooded garage where they had gone to try to get their car out, and another man who tried to remove his motorcycle from a garage also died, state TV said. Elsewhere, a man was found dead in his car.

“As it (the flood) played out, it was far, far worse than forecast,” said Civil Protection chief Fabrizio Curcio. A bad weather watch had been issued on Thursday, but not at the highest level.

Hundreds of people fled or were evacuated from their homes until the premises could be checked for safety and mountains of mud cleared away.

Some of the worst flooding hit the town of Senigallia, where the River Misa overflowed its banks.

Hamlets in the hills near the Renaissance tourist town of Urbino were also inundated when fast-moving rivers of water, mud and debris rushed through the streets.

