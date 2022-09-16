Palestinian farmer discovers rare ancient treasure in Gaza

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Palestinian farmer discovers rare ancient treasure in Gaza

By Press Association
September 16, 2022, 4:56 pm
The Byzantine-era mosaic (Fatima Shbair/AP)
The Byzantine-era mosaic (Fatima Shbair/AP)

A Palestinian farmer in the Gaza Strip has discovered a rare mosaic on his property.

The man said he stumbled upon it while planting an olive tree last spring and quietly excavated it over several months with his son.

Experts say the ornate Byzantine-era mosaic is one of the greatest archaeological treasures ever found in Gaza.

The discovery has set off excitement among archaeologists, and the territory’s Hamas rulers are planning a major announcement in the coming days.

Ancient mosaic
The mosaic was uncovered by a farmer (Fatima Shbair/AP)

But it is also drawing calls for better protection of Gaza’s antiquities, a fragile collection of sites threatened by a lack of awareness and resources as well as the constant risk of conflict between Israel and local Palestinian militants.

The mosaic was uncovered just half a mile from the Israeli border. The floor, boasting 17 iconographies of beasts and birds, is well preserved and its colours are bright.

“These are the most beautiful mosaic floors discovered in Gaza, both in terms of the quality of the graphic representation and the complexity of the geometry,” said Rene Elter, an archaeologist from the French Biblical and Archaeological School of Jerusalem.

“Never have mosaic floors of this finesse, this precision in the graphics and richness of the colours been discovered in the Gaza Strip,” he said.

Mr Elter said the mosaic pavement dates back to a time between the 5th and 7th centuries. But he said a proper excavation must be conducted to determine when exactly it was built and whether it was part of a religious or secular complex.

Dust is swept off parts of a the mosaic
Dust is swept off parts of a the mosaic (Fatima Shbair/AP)

Mr Elter, who has conducted research in Gaza in the past, has not been able to visit the site but viewed a series of photos and videos taken by local research partners.

The Gaza Strip, a Palestinian coastal enclave sandwiched between Israel and Egypt, was a bustling trade route between Egypt and the Levant in ancient times. The coastal strip is full of remains of ancient civilisations, from the Bronze Age to the Islamic and Ottoman eras.

However, the treasures are rarely protected. In the past, they were looted. In recent years, some were damaged or destroyed by development projects or fighting with Israel.

An Israeli-Egyptian blockade imposed after the Hamas militant group took over Gaza in 2007 has ravaged the economy, leaving few resources for the protection of antiquities.

Hamas itself pays little attention to preserving the sites as it struggles to meet the needs of a rapidly growing population.

A close-up of part of the Byzantine-era mosaic
A close-up of part of the Byzantine-era mosaic (Fatima Shbair/AP)

More than 2.3 million people are squeezed in the strip’s 115 square miles. In 2017, Hamas bulldozers destroyed large parts of a site containing remains from a 4,500-year-old Bronze Age settlement to make housing projects for its employees.

Earlier this year, bulldozers digging for an Egyptian-funded housing project in northern Gaza unearthed a Roman-era tomb.

Among the few preserved sites in Gaza are the St Hilarion monastery, which spans from the late Roman Empire to the Islamic Umayyad period, and the site of a Byzantine church that was restored by international aid organisations and opened this year in the northern Gaza Strip.

While these sites also have mosaics, Mr Elter said the latest discovery, in the central Gaza town of Bureij, is “exceptional”.

The Hamas-run department of antiquities described the mosaic as “a big archaeological discovery” but refused to comment further, saying there will be a formal announcement later.

The owner of the land, who refused to be identified before the official announcement, has covered the unearthed portion of the mosaic floor with tin sheets. He said he hopes to receive compensation for protecting the unique discovery on his property.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

(PA)
The Phantom Of The Opera to close on Broadway, reports say
Pep Guardiola has no concerns about Jack Grealish’s form (Tim Goode/PA)
Pep Guardiola defends Jack Grealish and tells midfielder to ignore criticism
Antonio Conte believes Son Heung-min will be scoring again for Tottenham soon (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Son Heung-min is ‘never a problem’ says Tottenham boss Antonio Conte
Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey scored the winner (Martin Rickett/PA)
Jacob Ramsey goal eases pressure on Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard
Tyson Fury’s team have sent contracts to Anthony Joshua (Nick Potts/PA)
Frank Warren: Anthony Joshua’s camp have received contracts for Tyson Fury fight
Rory McIlroy holds the halfway lead (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)
Rory McIlroy picks up the pace to claim lead ahead of Matt Fitzpatrick in…
Abortion rights supporters demonstrate outside the Senate chamber at the West Virginia state Capitol (Chris Dorst/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP)
West Virginia governor signs abortion ban into law
The unidentified graves in the recently retaken area of Izium (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)
Mass burial site includes torture victims, says Ukraine’s president
A witness protection order in the Sir Salman Rushdie assault case is to be discussed next week (Joshua Bessex/AP)
Witness protection order in Sir Salman Rushdie case to be discussed next week
Novak Djokovic, left, and Roger Federer faced each other in three Wimbledon finals (Mike Egerton/PA)
Novak Djokovic lauds retiring Roger Federer’s ‘integrity and poise’

More from Press and Journal

Martin Maclean of Brora Rangers.
Brora Rangers knocked out of Scottish Cup by Open Goal Broomhill after extra time
Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart.
Captain Anthony Stewart enforcing a winning mentality at Aberdeen in bid to deliver success
0
Pollok v Huntly, Scottish Cup 1st Round, 16 September 2022 Lyall Booth (Huntly) and Stuart McCann (Pollok) during the Scottish Cup 1st Round match at Newlandsfield, Glasgow, Scotland Alex Todd | Sportpix.org.uk
Scottish Cup: Highland League Huntly routed by Pollok
The crash happened at around 7.55pm on the A9 near Slochd Summit. Supplied by Google Maps.
Six injured following two-vehicle crash on A9 near Carrbridge
West End Roundabout in Fort William, which forms part of the A82, will be closed for three nights next week.
Three overnight closures scheduled on A82 in Fort William
0
Highland Council are considering additional funding to help tackle the cost of living crisis in time for winter. Picture by Maureen McLean/Shutterstock.
Highland Council to consider £3.2 million funding package to tackle the cost of living…
0

Editor's Picks