Witness protection order in Sir Salman Rushdie case to be discussed next week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Witness protection order in Sir Salman Rushdie case to be discussed next week

By Press Association
September 16, 2022, 5:02 pm
A witness protection order in the Sir Salman Rushdie assault case is to be discussed next week (Joshua Bessex/AP)
A witness protection order in the Sir Salman Rushdie assault case is to be discussed next week (Joshua Bessex/AP)

Sir Salman Rushdie’s alleged attacker will return to court next week, as legal teams argue over whether or not a witness protection order should be granted in his case.

Chautauqua County district attorney Jason Schmidt previously requested the order to keep the identities of potential witnesses secret and has asked the court for more time for evidence in the case to be examined.

Hadi Matar, 24, appeared at Chautauqua County Court in New York state for a fifth time on Friday, having pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and assault charges last month.

Judge David Foley scheduled a further hearing for Wednesday September 21, where the DA’s office must turn over the information for which they are seeking the protective order.

This information will be shared with the defence team, but not with Matar.

Hadi Matar
Hadi Matar appeared at Chautauqua County Court in New York state for a fifth time on Friday (Alamy/PA)

The PA news agency understands that Judge Foley may also make a decision on whether to grant the order at the same hearing.

The judge also indicated on Friday that he will make a decision on the 70-day time extension requested by the DA’s office, though he did not say what it would be.

It is understood a normal time extension for evidence review is only 20 days.

Matar, of Fairview, New Jersey, was indicted on the charges by a grand jury following the incident on August 12.

He was arrested after allegedly rushing on to the stage at the Chautauqua Institution and stabbing Sir Salman about a dozen times, including in the neck and eye, in front of a crowd.

He was later charged with one count of second-degree attempted murder, which carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison, and one count of second-degree assault.

Judge Foley previously refused to grant Matar bail.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

(PA)
The Phantom Of The Opera to close on Broadway, reports say
Pep Guardiola has no concerns about Jack Grealish’s form (Tim Goode/PA)
Pep Guardiola defends Jack Grealish and tells midfielder to ignore criticism
Antonio Conte believes Son Heung-min will be scoring again for Tottenham soon (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Son Heung-min is ‘never a problem’ says Tottenham boss Antonio Conte
Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey scored the winner (Martin Rickett/PA)
Jacob Ramsey goal eases pressure on Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard
Tyson Fury’s team have sent contracts to Anthony Joshua (Nick Potts/PA)
Frank Warren: Anthony Joshua’s camp have received contracts for Tyson Fury fight
Rory McIlroy holds the halfway lead (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)
Rory McIlroy picks up the pace to claim lead ahead of Matt Fitzpatrick in…
Abortion rights supporters demonstrate outside the Senate chamber at the West Virginia state Capitol (Chris Dorst/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP)
West Virginia governor signs abortion ban into law
The unidentified graves in the recently retaken area of Izium (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)
Mass burial site includes torture victims, says Ukraine’s president
The Byzantine-era mosaic (Fatima Shbair/AP)
Palestinian farmer discovers rare ancient treasure in Gaza
Novak Djokovic, left, and Roger Federer faced each other in three Wimbledon finals (Mike Egerton/PA)
Novak Djokovic lauds retiring Roger Federer’s ‘integrity and poise’

More from Press and Journal

Martin Maclean of Brora Rangers.
Brora Rangers knocked out of Scottish Cup by Open Goal Broomhill after extra time
Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart.
Captain Anthony Stewart enforcing a winning mentality at Aberdeen in bid to deliver success
0
Pollok v Huntly, Scottish Cup 1st Round, 16 September 2022 Lyall Booth (Huntly) and Stuart McCann (Pollok) during the Scottish Cup 1st Round match at Newlandsfield, Glasgow, Scotland Alex Todd | Sportpix.org.uk
Scottish Cup: Highland League Huntly routed by Pollok
The crash happened at around 7.55pm on the A9 near Slochd Summit. Supplied by Google Maps.
Six injured following two-vehicle crash on A9 near Carrbridge
West End Roundabout in Fort William, which forms part of the A82, will be closed for three nights next week.
Three overnight closures scheduled on A82 in Fort William
0
Highland Council are considering additional funding to help tackle the cost of living crisis in time for winter. Picture by Maureen McLean/Shutterstock.
Highland Council to consider £3.2 million funding package to tackle the cost of living…
0

Editor's Picks