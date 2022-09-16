Prince of Wales sent message of support to Aston Villa before Southampton game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Prince of Wales sent message of support to Aston Villa before Southampton game

By Press Association
September 16, 2022, 11:16 pm Updated: September 16, 2022, 11:20 pm
A minute’s silence at Villa Park (Martin Rickett/PA)
A minute’s silence at Villa Park (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Prince of Wales still sent Aston Villa a message of support as he mourns the death of the Queen, boss Steven Gerrard revealed.

Jacob Ramsey’s first-half winner sealed a scrappy 1-0 victory over Southampton on Friday after Villa Park paid tribute to the Queen.

Villa climbed to 13th after a second win of the season – and first clean sheet since April – on an evening which started with a minute’s silence and the national anthem.

William, a lifelong Villa fan, remains in London ahead of his grandmother’s state funeral on Monday but still offered his backing to Gerrard and his squad.

Gerrard said: “He messaged in the week, to the club, and that shows everything about what he thinks of this club. For us to reward that with a result and clean sheet, I’m sure he will be proud.

“It was along the lines of ‘would love to be there’. He is consistently in touch. He is very supportive of the boys individually, he loves them. It’s really impressive, his knowledge, and how much he is in to it.

“It certainly took me back. He is very much involved in Villa. For him to message in the situation he is in is really impressive.

“Where we were before the game, in terms of our league position, it was about the result. It wasn’t pretty or stylish but was all about resilience, guts, character and owning the pitch.”

There was nothing to spark either team for 34 minutes of a wretched game until Philippe Coutinho shot over.

A fan pays tribute to the Queen
Fans at Villa Park paid tribute to the Queen (Isaac parkin/PA)

It at least roused Villa with Coutinho and John McGinn – who admitted he would have switched the game off if he was watching on TV – trying to force the issue.

The urgency worked and the hosts cashed in when they were on top four minutes before the break.

Coutinho’s far-post header was saved by Gavin Bazunu but from the corner it was worked short to the Brazilian to cross for Ollie Watkins.

His header was turned onto the bar by Bazunu, with the ball looping up, and Mohammed Salisu could only nod it to Ramsey to blast in.

That was as good as it got in a game desperately low on quality. Leon Bailey drilled wide and Douglas Luiz tried his luck from a corner before the half was out but the second half left a lot to be desired.

Stuart Armstrong glanced wide in stoppage time – the best a flimsy Southampton could manage as they fell to a third defeat in four games.

“We have seen better games in the Premier League this season,” said Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl. “They had the one thing, to score, and we didn’t have one.

“It was far away from Premier League level, from both sides. We haven’t been good enough on the ball to create anything seriously.

“It was similar to the Wolves game (a 1-0 defeat) but we didn’t have chances. It was hard to say what it was, after the first two or three duels we were a little bit anxious.

“For some players they need to adapt to this level and this will take time. This is not surprising. Of both teams we were the worst one.”

