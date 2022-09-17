Cheetahs to be flown to India in attempt at reintroduction after 70 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Cheetahs to be flown to India in attempt at reintroduction after 70 years

By Press Association
September 17, 2022, 6:00 am
Cheetahs to be flown to India in attempt at reintroduction after 70 years (Denis Farrell/AP)
Cheetahs to be flown to India in attempt at reintroduction after 70 years (Denis Farrell/AP)

South Africa is flying cheetahs to India – where they were declared extinct in 1952 – as part of efforts to reintroduce the cats in regions where their population has dwindled.

Four cheetahs captured at reserves in South Africa have been flown to Mozambique – also part of the project – this week after being held in quarantine for about a month and cleared for travel.

Conservationists are preparing to fly 12 more cheetahs, reputed to be the world’s fastest land mammals, to India in October.

Speaking to The Associated Press shortly after those going to Mozambique were tranquilised and placed into crates, wildlife veterinarian Andy Frasier said the relocations are tough for the animals.

South Africa Cheetahs Moved
Conservationists are preparing to fly 12 more cheetahs, reputed to be the world’s fastest land mammals, to India in October (Denis Farrell/AP)

“It’s a very stressful process for the cats to be in a boma (livestock enclosure) environment because they have nowhere to go whilst we are darting them,” said Mr Frasier of shooting the cats with darts of tranquilisers.

“We need to use our drug doses very carefully and make sure that we give them enough drugs to anesthetise them safely,” he said.

“They have woken up nicely in their crates and they are all relaxed enough that we are happy for them to leave in their transport.”

Mr Frasier said the team is preparing for the larger and more challenging relocation of cheetahs to India which will require the cats to travel a much longer distance with stops in commercial airports.

Those cheetahs would be treated with a tranquiliser that lasts for three to five days during their travel, he said.

There are two subspecies of cheetahs. Those that once roamed in Asia were declared extinct in India in 1952 and are now found only in Iran.

Since then there have been efforts to reintroduce these cats to India’s savannahs.

Initially the plan was to bring in cheetahs from Iran but now they are being moved from southern African countries.

In this restocking effort, Namibia is contributing eight cheetahs which will be flown to India this month, according to Vincent van der Merwe, manager of the Cheetah Metapopulation Initiative.

South Africa will send an additional 12 cheetahs to India in October, he said.

South Africa Cheetahs Moved
The plan is for the cats to be kept in large enclosures in central Indian forests, protected from other predators like leopards or bears, to give them time to get used to their new home (Denis Farrell/AP)

“For a genetically viable population in India in the long-term you need at least 500 individuals, so every year we will send eight to 12 animals, to top them up, to increase numbers, to bring in new genetics until they have a viable population,” said Mr van der Merwe.

Indian officials say the move will aid global cheetah conservation efforts since their range in Africa is limited.

The plan is for the cats to be kept in large enclosures in central Indian forests, protected from other predators like leopards or bears, to give them time to get used to their new home.

The enclosures have prey — like deer and antelope — which scientists hope the cheetahs will hunt. After a few months of close monitoring, the cheetahs will be radio-collared and released.

The southern African countries of South Africa, Zambia, Namibia and Zimbabwe still have significant cheetah populations and are expected to play a significant role in their reintroduction in India following the first shipments this year.

South Africa’s cheetah population is expanding at a rate of about 8% annually, allowing the country to move about 30 of the cats to other game reserves within South Africa and to export some to other countries, Mr van der Merwe said.

Conservationists say Mozambique’s Zambezi River delta had a significant cheetah population which was drastically reduced by rampant poaching and because lions and leopards preyed upon the smaller cats.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

US asks appeals court to lift judge’s Mar-a-Lago probe hold (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
US asks appeals court to lift judge’s Mar-a-Lago probe hold
A minute’s silence at Villa Park (Martin Rickett/PA)
Prince of Wales sent message of support to Aston Villa before Southampton game
(PA)
The Phantom Of The Opera to close on Broadway, reports say
Pep Guardiola has no concerns about Jack Grealish’s form (Tim Goode/PA)
Pep Guardiola defends Jack Grealish and tells midfielder to ignore criticism
Antonio Conte believes Son Heung-min will be scoring again for Tottenham soon (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Son Heung-min is ‘never a problem’ says Tottenham boss Antonio Conte
Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey scored the winner (Martin Rickett/PA)
Jacob Ramsey goal eases pressure on Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard
Tyson Fury’s team have sent contracts to Anthony Joshua (Nick Potts/PA)
Frank Warren: Anthony Joshua’s camp have received contracts for Tyson Fury fight
Rory McIlroy holds the halfway lead (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)
Rory McIlroy picks up the pace to claim lead ahead of Matt Fitzpatrick in…
Abortion rights supporters demonstrate outside the Senate chamber at the West Virginia state Capitol (Chris Dorst/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP)
West Virginia governor signs abortion ban into law
The unidentified graves in the recently retaken area of Izium (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)
Mass burial site includes torture victims, says Ukraine’s president

More from Press and Journal

Cheetahs to be flown to India in attempt at reintroduction after 70 years (Denis Farrell/AP)
WALK THIS WAY: Intriguing loop from Montrose
0
A selection of the dishes. Featured from left top to to top right are a quarter crispy aromatic duck, salt and pepper prawns, honey chilli chicken, beef panang. Pictures by Chris Sumner.
Restaurant review: A trip to Yan Oriental Restaurant in Westhill is filled with nostalgia…
0
Oban's Daniel MacVicar, right, in action against Fort William.
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Oban Camanachd half forward Daniel MacVicar
0
It is estimated as many as 60,000 illegal immigrants could reach the UK this year.
George Mitchell: It's time for a grown-up discussion on illegal immigration
0
Cheetahs to be flown to India in attempt at reintroduction after 70 years (Denis Farrell/AP)
Wrex, Zombie and Lea are looking for new homes - can you help?
0
The Great British Bake Off collection from a selection at Cath Kidston.
Bake Off: Pretty baking accessories that look good enough to eat
0

Editor's Picks