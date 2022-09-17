Hungary faces reckoning with EU that could cost it billions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Hungary faces reckoning with EU that could cost it billions

By Press Association
September 17, 2022, 10:36 am
Independent legislator Akos Hadhazy, who has made a name for himself in Hungary as an anti-corruption crusader (AP)
Independent legislator Akos Hadhazy, who has made a name for himself in Hungary as an anti-corruption crusader (AP)

Hungary’s nationalist-populist government is facing a reckoning with the European Union after nearly a decade of accusations that it has failed to uphold the EU’s democratic values.

The EU’s executive arm, the European Commission, appears set to impose financial penalties against Hungary on Sunday over corruption concerns and alleged rule-of-law violations.

Hungary is one of the largest net beneficiaries of EU funds in the 27-nation bloc, and the sanctions could cost Budapest billions and cripple its already ailing economy.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban has denied the commission’s accusations. Now, a legislator who is a former member of Mr Orban’s party alleges the government has channelled large sums of EU money into the businesses of politically connected insiders.

Viktor Orban
Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban (AP)

Akos Hadhazy left the nationalist-populist Fidesz party in 2013 after becoming aware of what he describes as unchecked corruption taking shape in the Central European nation.

He told the Associated Press: “When Fidesz came to power, I saw more and more that a very serious organisation was beginning to develop throughout the country, whose main task was to steal as much of the European Union’s money as possible.”

The EU’s executive arm, the European Commission, has for nearly a decade accused Mr Orban of dismantling democratic institutions, taking control of the media and infringing on minority rights.

Peter Kreko, director of the Budapest-based think tank Political Capital, said the EU appeared to be hardening its stance against Mr Orban, who has been in power since 2010, after previous disciplinary measures failed to bring Europe’s longest-serving leader into compliance with its values.

Tura castle
19th century Tura castle, owned by the son-in-law of the Hungarian PM Viktor Orban (AP)

Mr Kreko said: “EU institutions learn slowly, but they learn. More and more people in the Commission and in the European Union know about the negotiation deception tactics of Hungary, as well as about the nature of the Hungarian political regime.”

While it is not clear how much money Hungary stands to lose, funds cut from its 22 billion euro (£19 billion) share of the EU’s 2021-27 budget could affect around 70% of funding from some programmes, according to an internal July document by Budget Commissioner Johannes Hahn.

Many of the potential cuts are related to public procurements – purchases by the state of goods and services or for the execution of projects using EU funds.

According to Mr Hadhazy, improper processes for awarding of such contracts have allowed Mr Orban’s government to channel large sums of EU money into the businesses of politically connected insiders.

Anti-corruption legislator
Mr Hadhazy snaps pictures of the 19th century castle in Tura (AP)

“Huge fortunes were made from such things, and they are essentially the source of this astonishing luxury mansion behind us,” Mr Hadhazy said, before the gates of the opulent Schossberger Castle in Tura – which is owned by the son-in-law of Mr Orban.

“The system is about having its tentacles … in the highest levels of government.”

Mr Hahn’s EU memo also pointed to irregularities in public procurements in Hungary and to “an increase of the odds of winning of politically connected companies”.

Mr Hadhazy, who has investigated and documented hundreds of cases of alleged corruption, borrowed a car from his mother to visit several places this week where he suspects EU funds were misused.

One was the site of a planned server farm near Budapest where the government said it would store the state’s most important data.

Receiving more than 50 million euro (£43 million) in EU funding, construction of the facility – awarded to a company owned by a childhood friend of Mr Orban who is Hungary’s richest man – began in 2016, and completion was set for the following year.

But when Mr Hadhazy visited the site on Wednesday, only a concrete skeleton stood where the server park was planned – a sign, he said, that the funds may have been misused.

“The whole process is a charade,” Mr Hadhazy said of Hungary’s public procurement process, which ordinarily should involve competition between several bidding companies.

“It’s decided at the very beginning who can win, and it’s decided who will do the work at the end.”

Earlier this month, the Hungarian government pledged to set up its own anti-corruption agency. It has reportedly prepared additional legislation aimed at increasing transparency in public procurements.

But the European Commission faces pressure from Euro-MPs to fully enforce rules on corruption and rule-of-law requirements.

Hungary Corruption
Closed gate of a planned, but never finished government server farm (AP)

In a resolution passed on Thursday with an overwhelming majority, the European Parliament said the Hungarian government had become “a hybrid regime of electoral autocracy” that could no longer be considered a democracy.

Hungary’s ministry of justice did not respond to a request for comment. Speaking in Serbia on Friday, Mr Orban dismissed the resolution as a “joke” and maintained that his government’s conservative credentials were the reason for the EU’s tough stance.

In 2021, Hungary’s government opted out of joining the European Public Prosecutors Office — an independent EU body tasked with combating crimes affecting the financial interests of the bloc. It argued that joining would amount to a loss of national sovereignty.

But Mr Hadhazy said that unless Mr Orban’s government agrees to join the office, there will be no real guarantee that graft reforms will be able to achieve any meaningful results.

“I say that if the EU gives Hungary one eurocent without us having joined the EU prosecutor’s office, then the EU really is as stupid as Orban says it is,” he said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

A man on a bicycle makes his way through the rain in Miyazaki, southern Japan (Kyodo News via AP)
Powerful typhoon pounds southern Japan
(John Locher/AP)
Saul Alvarez beats Gennady Golovkin by unanimous decision in trilogy fight
(Martin Rickett/PA)
Paul Pogba’s brother in custody in alleged extortion case
Henry Silva (Alamy)
Henry Silva, star of original Ocean’s Eleven, has died aged 95
Robert Lewandowski celebrates after opening the scoring for Barcelona against Elche (Joan Monfort/AP)
Robert Lewandowski hot streak continues as Barcelona go top of LaLiga
Son Heung-min ended his eight-game goal drought with a hat-trick in Tottenham’s 6-2 win over Leicester (John Walton/PA)
I’m glad the ball finally went in – Son Heung-min ends goal drought in…
Son Heung-min left with the matchball (John Walton/PA)
Sub Son Heung-min comes on and hits hat-trick as Tottenham thrash Leicester
Matt Fitzpatrick leads by one (Adam Davy/PA)
Matt Fitzpatrick holds narrow lead ahead of final round at Italian Open
Eddie Howe was disappointed with Newcastle’s display (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Eddie Howe admits Newcastle were off the pace in draw at home to Bournemouth
Riot policemen line up to prevent anti-gay protesters from clashing with marchers (Darko Vojinovic/AP)
Belgrade police clash with protesters at Pride march

More from Press and Journal

Chocolate peanut butter cookies.
Sweet treats: Make these easy 9 step chocolate peanut butter cookies
Glenurquhart pupils were among 7,000 to receive a commemorative Jubilee coin for their Junior Forester Award.
'What a lovely thing to have' - Glenurquhart pupils will treasure their Jubilee forester…
0
Hibernian's Ryan Porteous appeals for a penalty after a foul from Liam Scales
ANALYSIS: VAR coming to the Premiership soon but too late for Aberdeen after wrong…
0
Davie Smith is a huge advocate of walking football, after it improved his physical and mental health.
Video: Walk your way to wellbeing with new take on football
0
To go with story by Julia Bryce. The Dipping Lugger interiors/food for first look Picture shows; The Dipping Lugger interiors/food. The Dipping Lugger, Ullapool. Supplied by The Dipping Lugger Date; Unknown; 79b0f0a8-4030-4398-9f41-8799d09ef3da
The Dipping Lugger in Ullapool offers a Highland experience like no other
0
CR0037854 Taste test at The Pitstop - The Tartan Bus. The former roadside cafe known as Roy's Bus has undergone a transformation. Picture by Kenny Elrick 07/09/2022
The Pitstop in Aberdeenshire gets tartan facelift - here's what we thought of its…
0

Editor's Picks