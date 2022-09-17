Man City’s Kalvin Phillips to withdraw from England squad with shoulder problem

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man City’s Kalvin Phillips to withdraw from England squad with shoulder problem

By Press Association
September 17, 2022, 5:02 pm
Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips has suffered a recurrence of a shoulder injury (Nick Potts/PA).
Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips has suffered a recurrence of a shoulder injury (Nick Potts/PA).

England and Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips has suffered a recurrence of a shoulder injury and could require an operation, the PA news agency understands.

The 26-year-old, who missed City’s Premier League victory at Wolves on Saturday, is now set to withdraw from the England squad for their upcoming Nations League matches against Italy and Germany.

The news is a major blow for Phillips and England manager Gareth Southgate just two months before the World Cup, but it is thought he could still have a chance of featuring in Qatar.

Kalvin Phillips
Kalvin Phillips has established himself as a key figure in England's midfield (Zac Goodwin/PA).

Phillips, who has 23 international caps and shone in England’s run to the Euro 2020 final last year, has endured a frustrating time since leaving Leeds for City in a £42million deal in the summer.

He has made just three substitute appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side totalling 14 minutes because of injury.

The most recent of those outings came in Wednesday’s Champions League game against Borussia Dortmund, offering hope that he was nearing fitness.

Phillips, who suffered two significant shoulder injuries during his time at Leeds, hurt his shoulder again during City’s friendly against Barcelona in August.

