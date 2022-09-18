Saul Alvarez beats Gennady Golovkin by unanimous decision in trilogy fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Saul Alvarez beats Gennady Golovkin by unanimous decision in trilogy fight

By Press Association
September 18, 2022, 6:20 am Updated: September 18, 2022, 7:16 am
Saul Alvarez beat Gennady Golovkin in Las Vegas (John Locher/AP)
Saul Alvarez beat Gennady Golovkin in Las Vegas (John Locher/AP)

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez beat Gennady Golovkin by unanimous decision in the pair’s third and final meeting in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena.

The 32-year-old Mexican was clearly on top for the final eight rounds, and was handed the clear victory with scores of 116-112, 115-113 and 115-113.

The pair embraced in the ring following the bout.

After a tentative start from both fighters, Canelo found his pace in the third and controlled the fight from there.

Golovkin did well to survive to the final bell, but the result never really looked in doubt.

The 40-year-old previously said he intended to carry on boxing irrespective of whether he won or lost the career-defining fight.

The only blemishes in Golovkin’s storied 44-fight career have come against Alvarez – a draw in September 2017 and a narrow points loss 12 months later – and now a second loss for the Kazakh.

He was fighting at 168lb for the first time in his career, making his first significant foray out of the 160lb middleweight division in which he has won multiple world titles to challenge his bitter Mexican rival.

