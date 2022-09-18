Harry Kane and Son Heung-min can expect bench time this season – Antonio Conte

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min can expect bench time this season – Antonio Conte

By Press Association
September 18, 2022, 9:02 am Updated: September 18, 2022, 9:44 am
Tottenham’s Harry Kane, left, and Son Heung-min, right, can expected to be benched this season (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Tottenham’s Harry Kane, left, and Son Heung-min, right, can expected to be benched this season (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Antonio Conte has insisted if Tottenham are to reach a “superior level” then hat-trick hero Son Heung-min and Harry Kane must be ready to spend time on the bench this season.

Son was dropped for Saturday’s visit of Leicester but responded in stunning fashion by netting a hat-trick in a 31-minute cameo as a substitute to end his eight-game goal drought in style.

While Kane has started every fixture this season, Conte has admitted in recent weeks his star forward will also have to be rotated due to the packed schedule, which will see Spurs play 12 games in seven weeks from October 1.

The Italian won major titles during his time at Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan and warned following the 6-2 thrashing of Leicester there will be no compromising on his way of working.

“My story speaks very clear. In every situation that I work, at the end I lift a trophy,” Conte explained. “It means maybe my vision, my work, my idea of football has to give credit.

“I think the club is really happy for what we are doing with the players, with the staff and for sure I don’t want compromise. I don’t accept compromise for anybody. This has to be very clear.

“I want to bring this team to think of a superior level, not to stay in the middle. Not to stay at Tottenham because, ‘there I play every game, every game, every game’. If you think like this, you are not probably going to fight for something important in my opinion.

Son Heung-min took the matchball home
Son Heung-min took the matchball home (John Walton/PA)

“We have just started this path with the club. To have Richarlison up front, with Harry, Sonny, Deki (Dejan Kulusevski) and also Lucas (Moura), then there is Bryan Gil who is a good prospect and young, it means the situation gives me the possibility to have rotation.

“In the first four games Richy was on the bench, then three games with Deki on the bench, today Sonny was on the bench. When we start to play after the international break 12 games in a row, for sure I will make rotation.

“The only thing I ask of my players is to give me the possibility and don’t drop the level when we make this rotation. We always want a strong team because we want to fight for every competition.”

Spurs are level on points with Manchester City after seven Premier League matches and remain unbeaten in the division.

A gruelling fixture list after the international break will test Tottenham’s squad depth and they were without Ben Davies on Saturday after he sustained an injury to his knee, which will rule him out of Wales commitments next week.

Conte hopes for no further injuries, adding: “We are 17 points after seven games. I think it was a really good start.

“Now there is the international break. Fingers cross I hope for no more injuries because October we have 12 games in a row. Difficult games because we are talking Premier League, Champions League, Premier League, Champions League.”

Visiting Leicester suffered a sixth straight league loss to pile further pressure on Brendan Rodgers.

James Maddison offered support for his manager post-match and the Foxes boss is hopeful this break offers them the chance to reset.

Brendan Rodgers is under pressure after Leicester's poor start
Brendan Rodgers is under pressure after Leicester’s poor start (John Walton/PA)

Rodgers said: “Listen, the players, I love all of them. Since I’ve been here they’ve given me everything.

“It has been a real challenging summer and it is only probably in this last week I feel we have got sort of that rhythm back in our play, I think you saw that but we got punished.

“Obviously I know the scoreline doesn’t look good but from a coaching perspective, I saw a lot of good moments. We can take that forward into the next game against Nottingham Forest game and have a reset now.

“That Forest game is a big opportunity at home to get that first win and from that we have a real good run of fixtures where we can accumulate more points.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Allan Saint-Maximin is currently missing from the Newcastle team (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Newcastle need Allan Saint-Maximin magic to ‘unlock the door’ – Eddie Howe
Lee Johnson has a plan for Josh Campbell (PA)
Lee Johnson thinks simplifying Josh Campbell’s game can be good for him and Hibs
Players observe a minute’s silence in memory of the Queen at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (John Walton/PA)
Harry Kane remembers ‘great role model’ as nation prepares for Queen’s funeral
Kevin Pietersen was controversially omitted from England’s winter tour of India on this day in 2012 (Anthony Devlin/PA)
On this day in 2012 – Kevin Pietersen omitted from England squad for India…
Saul Alvarez beat Gennady Golovkin in Las Vegas (John Locher/AP)
Saul Alvarez beats Gennady Golovkin by unanimous decision in trilogy fight
Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder says his team are not free-flowing (PA)
Chris Wilder finds a positive but admits ‘it’s a bit tough at the moment’
Michael Smith, pictured, had finished runner-up to Peter Wright in the PDC World Championship final (Aaron Chown/PA)
Michael Smith beats Peter Wright at World Series of Darts Finals
Mikel Arteta captained Arsenal during Arsene Wenger’s reign as manager. (Nick Potts/PA)
Mikel Arteta ‘would love’ to have had Arsene Wenger’s counsel at start of tenure
Wales are heading to the 2022 World Cup (David Davies/PA)
‘Important we respect their culture’ – Wales to address any Qatar issues at camp
Robert Lewandowski celebrates after opening the scoring for Barcelona against Elche (Joan Monfort/AP)
Robert Lewandowski hot streak continues as Barcelona go top of LaLiga

More from Press and Journal

Elgin City manager Gavin Price.
Elgin City boss Gavin Price disappointed not to take maximum points from entertaining encounter…
Police are continuing investigations after a body was found in Dyce on Saturday morning. Picture by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Further train disruption as police continue to investigate body found in Dyce
0
Chocolate peanut butter cookies.
Sweet treats: Make these easy 9 step chocolate peanut butter cookies
Glenurquhart pupils were among 7,000 to receive a commemorative Jubilee coin for their Junior Forester Award.
'What a lovely thing to have' - Glenurquhart pupils will treasure their Jubilee forester…
0
Hibernian's Ryan Porteous appeals for a penalty after a foul from Liam Scales
ANALYSIS: VAR coming to the Premiership soon but too late for Aberdeen after wrong…
0
Davie Smith is a huge advocate of walking football, after it improved his physical and mental health.
Video: Walk your way to wellbeing with new take on football
0

Editor's Picks