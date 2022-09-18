Building collapses and landslide traps tourists on mountain after Taiwan quake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Building collapses and landslide traps tourists on mountain after Taiwan quake

By Press Association
September 18, 2022, 11:19 am Updated: September 18, 2022, 1:06 pm
A collapsed residential building following an earthquake in Yuli township in Hualien County, eastern Taiwan (Hualien County Fire Department via AP)
A collapsed residential building following an earthquake in Yuli township in Hualien County, eastern Taiwan (Hualien County Fire Department via AP)

A strong earthquake shook much of Taiwan on Sunday, toppling a three-storey building, stranding about 400 tourists on a mountainside, and knocking part of a passenger train off its tracks.

The magnitude 6.8 quake was the largest among dozens that have rattled the island’s south-eastern coast since Saturday evening, when a magnitude 6.4 quake struck the same area.

Most of the damage appeared to be north of the epicentre, which Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau said was in the town of Chishang at the relatively shallow depth of seven kilometres (four miles).

Firefighters search for trapped victims in a collapsed residential building following an earthquake in Yuli township in Hualien County, eastern Taiwan
Firefighters search for trapped victims in a collapsed residential building after an earthquake in Yuli township, Hualien County, eastern Taiwan (Hualien County Fire Department via AP)

The three-storey building, which had a 7-11 convenience store on the ground floor and residences on the upper ones, collapsed in nearby Yuli town, the island’s Central News Agency said.

The 70-year-old owner of the building and his wife were rescued first, but it took longer to get to a 39-year-old woman and her five-year-old daughter.

A photo released by the Hualien city government showed the girl lying on a blanket and being handed down a metal ladder from the top of the debris by helmeted rescue workers in orange uniforms.

A trapped victim is carried on a stretcher after being rescued by firefighters from a collapsed building in Yuli township, Hualien County, eastern Taiwan
A trapped victim is carried on a stretcher after being rescued by firefighters from a collapsed building in Yuli township (Hualien City Government via AP)

Photos showed the top two storeys sprawled across a narrow street and on to the other side, with electricity wires pulled down by the fallen building.

Police and firefighters rushed to a bridge collapse on a two-lane road in what appeared to be a rural part of Yuli where three people and one or more vehicles may have fallen off, according to media reports.

A landslide trapped nearly 400 tourists on a mountain in Yuli famous for the orange day lilies that blanket its slopes at this time of year, the Central News Agency said.

They had no electricity and a weak mobile phone signal.

Firefighters work at the site of a collapsed building in Yuli township, Hualien County, eastern Taiwan
Firefighters work at the site of a collapsed building in Yuli township (Hualien City Government via AP)

A canopy on a platform at Dongli station in Fuli town, which is between Yuli and the quake’s epicentre at Chishang, hit a train, leaving three of the cars tilted at an angle, the agency said, citing the railway administration.

The shaking was felt at the north end of the island in the capital Taipei.

In Taoyuan city, west of Taipei and 210 kilometres (130 miles) north of the epicentre, a man was injured when a ceiling collapsed on the fifth floor of a sports centre.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami advisory for several southern Japanese islands near Taiwan, but later lifted it.

