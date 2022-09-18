Frank Lampard says Everton’s win over West Ham was a ‘big deal’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Frank Lampard says Everton’s win over West Ham was a ‘big deal’

By Press Association
September 18, 2022, 5:48 pm
Frank Lampard was delighted to end Everton’s wait for a win (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Frank Lampard was delighted to end Everton's wait for a win (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Frank Lampard said Everton registering their first win of the Premier League season was a “big deal”.

Neal Maupay’s first goal for the club earned a 1-0 victory over West Ham at Goodison Park as the Toffees signed off for the international break in the best possible way.

Lampard’s side had played well in recent weeks without getting full reward, so the boss was pleased to get the monkey off their back.

“It’s really important because – obvious fact but – when you play well and don’t get what you think you deserve it leaves the table not looking so great,” he said.

“For the confidence of the group to see the work they are doing and the spirit they have got can bring some results in terms of wins.

“We are starting to fix some things, we are harder to beat, we don’t concede so much. It is great for the group, particularly going into the break, because it gives confidence for the group and club alike.

“It is a win we feel we have deserved in house.

“There is no doubting that because of how we have been playing and the feeling in the group. The feeling I have is the spirit is growing and the application of the group is big but you need a result.

“The fact is we are not conceding so much and are unbeaten in four in the league coming into this, but we all know we want wins. We are 13th now and there is a real hope we can we move in an upward direction.

“There is so much work to do on that front. At this moment it is massive for us to get a win. Hopefully we will get better but to get a win today was a big deal for us.”

West Ham remain stuck in the bottom three after another disappointing afternoon, which came on the back of Thursday’s Europa Conference League trip to Denmark.

The Hammers have lost 13 of their 26 Premier League games in 2022 and boss David Moyes knows his side have to rediscover their form.

“If you look back, we felt we were dropping down and we were aware of that and we were trying to improve it,” he said.

“I recognised it probably February time that we weren’t quite as strong. We chose not to bring anyone in in January and I could see it.

“But we got to a European semi-final, we were challenging until the last 20 minutes of the Premier League season to be sixth. We weren’t dropping away that far, we were challenging but I just had a sense we were needing new players and a lot of those players played today.

“I need them, I need them to play at their best. I have seen the performances a lot of those players can put in. I am the one who takes the responsibility and I have got to get them back at that level quickly.”

