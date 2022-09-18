Steven Spielberg’s Fabelmans wins Toronto film festival audience award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Steven Spielberg’s Fabelmans wins Toronto film festival audience award

By Press Association
September 18, 2022, 7:29 pm
Director Steven Spielberg attends the premiere of The Fabelmans at the Toronto International Film Festival (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Director Steven Spielberg attends the premiere of The Fabelmans at the Toronto International Film Festival (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Steven Spielberg’s autobiographical coming-of-age drama The Fabelmans has won the Toronto International Film Festival’s (TIFF) top prize, the People’s Choice Award, solidifying its early status as Academy Awards frontrunner.

Toronto’s audience award was announced on Sunday as the largest North American film festival wrapped up its 47th edition and first full-scale gathering in three years.

The return of crowds at TIFF brought the world premieres of a number of anticipated crowd pleasers, including the Viola Davis-led The Woman King, Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and Billy Eichner’s Bros.

Toronto’s audience award, voted for by festival filmgoers, is a much-watched harbinger of the coming awards season.

Each of the last 10 years, the TIFF winner has gone on to be nominated for best picture at the Oscars — and often won it.

Last year, Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast triumphed at a much-diminished hybrid Toronto International Film Festival.

The year before that, Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland took TIFF’s award before winning at the Academy Awards.

Other past winners include 12 Years A Slave, La La Land and Green Book.

This year, no film came into the festival more anticipated than The Fabelmans, Spielberg’s memory-infused film about his childhood.

In the movie, which Universal Pictures will release on November 11, Michelle Williams and Paul Dano play the parents, with newcomer Gabriel LaBelle as teenage Spielberg, Sammy Fabelman.

The film scored rave reviews after its premiere.

Michelle Williams attends the premiere of The Fabelmans at the Toronto International Film Festival
Michelle Williams, pictured, and Paul Dano play the parents in the Universal Pictures film (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

“This is the most personal film I’ve made and the warm reception from everyone in Toronto made my first visit to TIFF so intimate and personal for me and my entire Fabelman family,” Spielberg said in a statement read by festival director Cameron Bailey.

The first runner-up for the prize was Sarah Polley’s Women Talking, about the female members of a Mennonite colony gathered to discuss years of sexual abuse.

The second runner-up went to Johnson’s Glass Onion, the director’s whodunit sequel for Netflix.

