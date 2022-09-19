Open champion Cameron Smith wins first LIV trophy in just second start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Open champion Cameron Smith wins first LIV trophy in just second start

By Press Association
September 19, 2022, 4:44 am
British Open champion Cameron Smith has won his first LIV Golf trophy and four million dollars (£3.5 million) in prize money after closing with a 3-under 69 for a three-shot victory (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)
British Open champion Cameron Smith has won his first LIV Golf trophy and four million dollars (£3.5 million) in prize money after closing with a 3-under 69 for a three-shot victory (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

Open champion Cameron Smith has won his first LIV Golf trophy and four million dollars (£3.5 million) in prize money in just his second start in the competition.

The Australian, who left the PGA Tour for the controversial Saudi-backed tournament after becoming number two in the world – the highest-ranked player to join, closed with a three-under 69 for a three-shot victory at the Chicago Invitational.

The 29-year-old was briefly threatened in the third and final round at Rich Harvest Farms but he restored his lead with a birdie on the 17th to ensure neither Dustin Johnson nor Peter Uihlein could catch him.

Cameron Smith winner of the LIV Golf Invitational-Chicago tournament stands with third place finisher Peter Uihlein, left, and second place finisher Dustin Johnson
Cameron Smith, winner of the LIV Golf Invitational-Chicago tournament, with Peter Uihlein (left) and Dustin Johnson (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

The Americans tied for second after each made birdie on the par-5 18th hole. Johnson finished with 70 while his compatriot Uihlein finished with 69 – both earning 1,812,500 dollars (£1,589,417) from the 20-million-dollar purse (£17.5 million)

Johnson is the only player from the 48-man field to have finished in the top 10 at every LIV Golf event and he remains one of the most significant players to sign up.

The 38-year-old is a two-time major champion who was number one in the world longer than any player since Tiger Woods.

Cameron Smith watches his tee shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the LIV Golf Invitational-Chicago tournament on Sunday
Cameron Smith watches his tee shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the LIV Golf Invitational-Chicago tournament on Sunday (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

The next LIV Golf event is in three weeks in Bangkok.

The series does not return to America until the final team event at Trump Doral near Miami in October.

As well as Smith and Johnson, the Saudi-backed rebel tour has attracted Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau.

