Joe Biden says US would defend Taiwan against Chinese invasion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Joe Biden says US would defend Taiwan against Chinese invasion

By Press Association
September 19, 2022, 5:37 am
Biden says US would defend Taiwan against Chinese invasion (Gemunu Amarasinghe/AP)
Biden says US would defend Taiwan against Chinese invasion (Gemunu Amarasinghe/AP)

Joe Biden has seemingly boosted American support for Taiwan after saying US forces would defend the self-ruled island if China tried to invade it.

The US president said “yes” when asked during an interview broadcast on Sunday on CBS News’s 60 Minutes whether “US forces, US men and women, would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion”.

CBS News reported the White House said after the interview that US policy has not changed.

That policy says Washington wants to see Taiwan’s status resolved peacefully but does not say whether US forces might be sent in response to a Chinese attack.

Tensions have risen rising following efforts by Chinese President Xi Jinping’s government to intimidate Taiwan by firing missiles into the nearby sea and flying fighter jets close by amid visits to Taipei by political figures including US House speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Taiwan’s foreign ministry on Monday expressed “sincere gratitude” to Mr Biden for “affirming the US government’s rock-solid promise of security to Taiwan”.

Taiwan will “resist authoritarian expansion and aggression” and “deepen the close security partnership” with Washington and other governments “with similar thinking” to protect regional stability, the statement said.

Washington is obligated by federal law to see that Taiwan has the means to defend itself but does not say whether US forces would be sent.

Armenia US Azerbaijan
Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in August (Tigran Mehrabyan/Armenian Prime Minister Press Office/AP)

The United States has no formal relations with the island but maintains informal diplomatic ties.

Taiwan and China split in 1949 after a civil war that ended with the Communist Party in control of the mainland. The two governments say they are one country but dispute which is entitled to be the national leader.

Beijing criticises official foreign contact with Taiwan’s elected government as encouragement to make its de facto independence permanent, a step the mainland says would lead to war.

Washington says it does not support formal independence for Taiwan, a stance Mr Biden repeated in the interview broadcast on Sunday.

“Taiwan makes their own judgements about their independence,” the president said. “We’re not encouraging their being independent.”

In May, Mr Biden said “yes” when asked at a news conference in Tokyo whether he was willing to get involved militarily to defend Taiwan if China invaded.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Kyler Murray (right) led the Arizona Cardinals to a famous victory in Sin City as his side racked up 22 unanswered points to snatch the game 29-23 in overtime (John Locher/AP)
Arizona Cardinals pile on 22 straight points for late win over Las Vegas Raiders
Rescuers conduct a search operation at the site of a landslide in Mimata, Miyazaki Prefecture (Kyodo News via AP)
Tropical storm causes death and destruction in Japan
Japan pulled off a stunning upset against South Africa in the Rugby World Cup (Gareth Fuller/PA)
On This Day in 2015 – Japan stun South Africa in the Rugby World…
British Open champion Cameron Smith has won his first LIV Golf trophy and four million dollars (£3.5 million) in prize money after closing with a 3-under 69 for a three-shot victory (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)
Open champion Cameron Smith wins first LIV trophy in just second start
PSG’s Lionel Messi moved ahead of Ronaldo on the non-penalty goals list (Laurent Cipriani/AP)
Real Madrid march on while Lionel Messi passes Cristiano Ronaldo tally
Forecasters said the storm would cause catastrophic flooding (Alejandro Granadillo/AP)
Hurricane Fiona rips through Puerto Rico
Director Steven Spielberg attends the premiere of The Fabelmans at the Toronto International Film Festival (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Steven Spielberg’s Fabelmans wins Toronto film festival audience award
Frank Lampard was delighted to end Everton’s wait for a win (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Frank Lampard says Everton’s win over West Ham was a ‘big deal’
Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre beat Matt Fitzpatrick in a play-off to win the Italian Open (Richard Sellers/PA)
Robert MacIntyre beats Matt Fitzpatrick in play-off to win Italian Open
Russian president Vladimir Putin, left, with pop singer Alla Pugacheva in 2014 (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Popular Russian singer asks to be named ‘foreign agent’

More from Press and Journal

Biden says US would defend Taiwan against Chinese invasion (Gemunu Amarasinghe/AP)
£100m deals for north-east firm KCA Deutag
0
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. For PT piece on death of QEII comparing similarities in teh two Queens' characters Picture shows; Queen Elizabeth II, Queen Victoria. n/a. Supplied by DCT Design/Shutterstock Date; Unknown
The remarkable similarities between Queen Elizabeth and her great-great grandmother, Queen Victoria
0
Nutritionist Wendy Urwin.
Diet 'revelation' was catalyst for Highland woman's new business
0
Cammy Harper, left, is congratulated by Caley Thistle team-mate David Carson after levelling at Dundee.
Cammy Harper wanted hat-trick shot as Caley Thistle bagged points in Dundee
0
Highland Rugby Club is in its centenary year.
Rugby: Strong start earns Highland victory while Orkney leave it late in the capital
Ghana Energy Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh will be in Aberdeen to promote trade opportunities.
Ghana's energy minister to promote oil and gas opportunities for north-east firms
0

Editor's Picks