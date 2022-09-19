Chelsea expected to name RB Salzburg’s Christoph Freund as new sporting director

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chelsea expected to name RB Salzburg’s Christoph Freund as new sporting director

By Press Association
September 19, 2022, 9:22 am
Chelsea are expected to appoint Christoph Freund as the new sporting director (John Walton/PA)
Christoph Freund is expected to be named sporting director at Chelsea, the PA news agency understands.

The RB Salzburg administrator is thought to have agreed verbal terms on the role that new co-controlling owner Todd Boehly has filled on an interim basis this summer.

Freund is thought to have impressed Blues owners Boehly and Behdad Eghbali with his shrewdness, bold ideas and passion.

New Chelsea manager Graham Potter was understood to have been asked for his view on Freund before owners Boehly and Eghbali pressed ahead with a deal.

Potter is said to be ready to work with Freund, with the new Chelsea coach’s backroom staff recruitment specialist Kyle Macaulay heavily involved too.

Freund has built a strong bond with many of the RB Salzburg players, and Chelsea’s new owners are thought to see that emotional involvement as a good fit alongside Potter’s coaching style.

The Blues could yet also recruit a technical director to work alongside the incoming Freund, and Monaco’s Paul Mitchell remains a long-term target.

Chelsea’s players are thought to be encouraged by the speed with which Boehly and Eghbali are rebuilding the club’s off-field structure.

The Blues stars know Potter needs to maximise time on the grass to shape his Stamford Bridge blueprint, and believe Freund’s expected arrival will allow the ex-Brighton boss to hone in on tactics and squad set-up.

Chelsea v RB Salzburg – UEFA Champions League – Group E – Stamford Bridge
Graham Potter, centre, is understood to be ready to work with Christoph Freund, who is expected to become Chelsea’s new sporting director (John Walton/PA)

Co-owner Boehly will also be able to focus on his Chelsea chairmanship.

US magnates Boehly and Eghbali crave a clear structure amid their Chelsea revamp, with all parties working in synch amid regular, open dialogue.

Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel on Wednesday, September 7, the morning after a chastening 1-0 Champions League loss at Dinamo Zagreb.

Boehly and Eghbali felt their vision no longer aligned with that of Tuchel, who had led the Blues to the 2021 Champions League title and the 2022 Club World Cup crown.

Potter was confirmed as Tuchel’s replacement on September 8, in a quickfire move from the Blues bosses.

Chelsea’s new coach oversaw 1-1 Champions League draw with Freund’s Salzburg at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

