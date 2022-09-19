Court orders charges against ex-Pakistani PM Khan to be dropped

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Court orders charges against ex-Pakistani PM Khan to be dropped

By Press Association
September 19, 2022, 3:23 pm
Pakistani opposition leader Imran Khan, center, addresses his party supporters during a rally in Peshawar, Pakistan on September 6, 2022 (Mohammad Sajjad/AP/PA)
Pakistani opposition leader Imran Khan, center, addresses his party supporters during a rally in Peshawar, Pakistan on September 6, 2022 (Mohammad Sajjad/AP/PA)

A Pakistani judge has ordered police to drop terrorism charges against former prime minister Imran Khan for verbally threatening police officers and a female judge at a political rally last month.

The charges followed a speech Mr Khan gave in the capital Islamabad in which he vowed to sue the city of Islamabad police chief and a judge for allowing police to question Shahbaz Gill, who is chief of staff of Mr Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf political party.

Mr Khan made the controversial remarks after being told that Mr Gill had been allegedly tortured by police following his arrest on charges of inciting troops to mutiny.

Pakistan Politics
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, centre, arriving at the Islamabad High Court earlier this month (WK Yousafzai/AP/PA)

Fawad Chaudhry, a leader in Mr Khan’s party, hailed the court order by Athar Minallah, the chief justice at the court in Islamabad.

Mr Khan, a former cricket star turned politician who came to power in 2018, is currently on bail, which shields him from arrest in several cases.

Before the latest court order, Mr Khan faced several years in prison under Pakistan’s 1997 anti-terrorism law, which granted police wider powers amid sectarian violence in the country.

He was removed from power in April through a no-confidence vote in parliament. Since then, he has been holding rallies across the country to pressure Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to agree to snap elections. Sharif has rejected the demand.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Manchester United had the greatest overspend on transfers compared to players’ estimated value in Europe’s big five leagues over the last decade, a new study has found (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Man Utd have biggest transfer overspend among top clubs in last decade – study
Volkswagen has launched a major push into electric vehicles (Jens Meyer/AP)
Volkswagen sets Porsche IPO at up to 9.4 billion euros
US veteran and civilian contractor Mark Frerichs (Charlene Cakora via AP)
Family of American says he was freed by Taliban in swap
A home is submerged in floodwaters caused by Hurricane Fiona in Cayey, Puerto Rico (Stephanie Rojas/AP)
Hurricane Fiona slams Dominican Republic after pounding Puerto Rico
Valery Polyakov’s record of 437 days in space began on January 8 1994 (Aris Saris/AP)
Valery Polyakov, who took longest single trip to space, dies
Firefighters are seen at a collapsed building during a rescue operation following an earthquake in Yuli township, Hualien County, eastern Taiwan (Hualien City Government via AP)
Stranded tourists safe as repairs begin after Taiwan quake
Chelsea are expected to appoint Christoph Freund as the new sporting director (John Walton/PA)
Chelsea expected to name RB Salzburg’s Christoph Freund as new sporting director
Satellite image showing the Pivdennoukrainsk Nuclear Power Plant, also known as the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant, in the southern Mykolaiv region of Ukraine (Planet Labs PBC via AP)
Ukraine says Russian missile struck close to nuclear plant
Wayne Rooney substituted a player accused of racism as tensions boiled over in MLS (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Phil Neville hails Wayne Rooney handling of alleged racist incident in MLS clash
Kyler Murray (right) led the Arizona Cardinals to a famous victory in Sin City as his side racked up 22 unanswered points to snatch the game 29-23 in overtime (John Locher/AP)
Arizona Cardinals pile on 22 straight points for late win over Las Vegas Raiders

More from Press and Journal

The window at Jaki's Fish and Chip Shop has been boarded up. Photo: DC Thomson
Muir of Ord chip shop that celebrated Queen's death remains shut a week after…
0
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II being carried by pallbearers at the State Funeral held at Westminster Abbey, London. Picture date: Monday September 19, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story FUNERAL Queen. Photo credit should read: Peter Byrne/PA Wire
The last procession: All of what happened on this historic day as the Queen…
queen's funeral inverness
Quiet stillness in Highlands and Moray as people come together to watch Queen's funeral
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; John Dunnigan was sentenced at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Driver jailed after flouting disqualification for 25th time
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie in action.
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie 'must be knocking at the door' of Scotland squad, says boss…
0
Pakistani opposition leader Imran Khan, center, addresses his party supporters during a rally in Peshawar, Pakistan on September 6, 2022 (Mohammad Sajjad/AP/PA)
Readers' letters: The Queen, environmental protests and events that have lodged in our memories
0

Editor's Picks