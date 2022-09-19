Fiona slams Dominican Republic after pounding Puerto Rico

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fiona slams Dominican Republic after pounding Puerto Rico

By Press Association
September 19, 2022, 7:40 pm
Residents replace a home’s roof that was torn off by Hurricane Fiona in the low-income neighborhood of Kosovo in Veron de Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez)
Hurricane Fiona has roared over the Dominican Republic a day after knocking out power to all of Puerto Rico and causing damage the governor described as “catastrophic”.

The blow from Fiona was made more devastating because Puerto Rico had yet to recover from Hurricane Maria, which killed nearly 3,000 people and destroyed the power grid in 2017.

Five years later, more than 3,000 homes on the island still have blue tarpaulins for a roof.

The wind and water from Fiona stripped the surface from roads, tore off roofs and sent torrents pouring into homes. The storm also took out a bridge and flooded two airports.

A home is submerged in floodwaters caused by Hurricane Fiona in Cayey, Puerto Rico (Stephanie Rojas/AP)

Authorities reported no deaths directly from the hurricane, but Puerto Rican officials said it was too early to know the full scope of damage.

The storm is still expected to unleash torrential rain across the US territory which is home to 3.2 million people.

One death was associated with the blackout — a 70-year-old man who was burned to death after he tried to fill his generator with petrol while it was running, officials said.

Governor Pedro Pierluisi declined to say how long it would take to fully restore electricity, but said for most customers it would be “a question of days”.

Since the start of the storm, National Guard troops have rescued more than 900 people, General Jose Reyes told a news conference.

In the Dominican Republic, the government’s emergency centre reported downed trees and power lines. Nearly 800 people were evacuated to safer locations, and more than 500 were in shelters, officials said.

The National Weather Service office in Puerto Rico said flash flooding was occurring in south-central parts of the island and advised residents to move to higher ground immediately.

Up to 22in of rain fell in some areas of Puerto Rico and forecasters said another 4in to 8in could fall as the storm moves away, with more possible in places.

Rain of up to 15in was projected for the eastern Dominican Republic, where authorities closed ports and beaches and told most people to stay home from work.

“It’s important people understand that this is not over,” said Ernesto Morales, a weather service meteorologist in San Juan.

He said flooding had reached “historic levels”, with authorities evacuating or rescuing hundreds of people across Puerto Rico.

“The damages that we are seeing are catastrophic,” Mr Pierluisi said.

Water service was cut to more than 837,000 customers — two-thirds of the total on the island — because of cloudy water at filtration plants or lack of power, officials said.

Authorities said at least 1,300 people spent the night in shelters across the island.

A worker cuts an electricity pole in Cayey, Puerto Rico (Stephanie Rojas/AP)

Brown water poured into streets and homes and closed airports in Ponce and Mayaguez.

The system also ripped asphalt from roads and washed away a bridge in the central mountain town of Utuado that police said was installed by the National Guard after Maria hit as a Category 4 storm.

US President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency as the eye of the storm approached Puerto Rico’s south-west corner.

Fiona previously battered the eastern Caribbean, killing one man in the French territory of Guadeloupe when floodwaters washed his home away, officials said.

The system hit Puerto Rico on the anniversary of Hurricane Hugo, which slammed into the island in 1989 as a Category 3 storm.

