Two dead and thousands left without power after tropical storm lashes Japan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Two dead and thousands left without power after tropical storm lashes Japan

By Press Association
September 20, 2022, 4:36 am
A tropical storm that left two people dead and thousands without power across Japan has moved into the Pacific Ocean (Kyodo News/AP)
A tropical storm that left two people dead and thousands without power across Japan has moved into the Pacific Ocean (Kyodo News/AP)

A tropical storm that left two people dead, more than 100 injured and thousands without power across Japan has moved into the Pacific Ocean.

New damage was reported in southern Japan, where Typhoon Nanmadol hit over the weekend before weakening as it moved north.

On Tanegashima island, south of Kyushu island, a wall was damaged at a Japan Aerospace and Exploration Agency’s space centre, the Economy and Industry Ministry said. The extent of damage to the building used for rocket assembly was being assessed.

Two deaths were reported in Miyazaki prefecture on Japan’s southern main island of Kyushu on Monday, when the storm was more powerful, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said.

One was a man was found in a car sunk in a flooded farm in Miyakonojo town, while the other was found underneath a landslide in Mimata.

One person was missing in the western prefecture of Hiroshima, and 115 others were injured across western Japan, the agency said.

Most of injuries were minor, with people falling down in the rainstorm, hit by shards of broken windows or flying objects.

Rescuers conduct a search operation at the site of a landslide in Mimata, Miyazaki Prefecture
Rescuers conduct a search operation at the site of a landslide in Mimata, Miyazaki prefecture (Kyodo News/AP)

More than 130,000 homes, most of them in the Kyushu region, were still without power on Tuesday morning, according to the Economy and Industry Ministry. Many convenience stores were at one point closed and some distribution of supplies has been delayed.

Most transportation returned to normal on Tuesday when commuters returned to work after a three-day weekend. Bullet trains and most ground transportation resumed operation, but dozens of flights were grounded in north-eastern Japan.

The tropical storm has headed out to the Pacific Ocean off the northern Japanese coast, the Japan Meteorological Agency said on Tuesday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Ukrainian servicemen stand atop a destroyed Russian tank in a retaken area near the border with Russia in Kharkiv region (Leo Correa/AP)
Ukraine ‘using captured Russian tanks’ as counter-offensive continues
A screen showing the falling values of the Luna is seen at a cryptocurrency exchange in Seoul, South Korea (Ryu Hyo-lim/Yonhap/AP)
South Korea requests Interpol’s help in Terraform Labs probe
Debris and soot cover the floor of a school in Let Yet Kone village in Tabayin township in the Sagaing region of Myanmar (AP)
Witnesses: Myanmar air attack kills 13, including seven children
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks at the start of the Transforming Education Summit at United Nations headquarters (Seth Wenig/AP)
UN chief warns global leaders: The world is in ‘great peril’
Homes are flooded on Salinas Beach after the passing of Hurricane Fiona in Salinas, Puerto Rico (Alejandro Granadillo/AP)
Strengthening Hurricane Fiona barrels toward Turks and Caicos Islands
The Tennessee Titans have fallen to 0-2 for the first time since 2012 to the Buffalo Bills in the latter’s home opener on Monday night (Jeffrey T Barnes/AP)
Buffalo Bills roll Tennessee Titans 41-7 in home opener
Virgil van Dijk is due to appear in his first major tournament in November (Nick Potts/PA)
Virgil van Dijk not haunted by injury nightmare as first major tournament nears
Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore. A judge has ordered the release of Syed after overturning his conviction for a 1999 murder that was chronicled in the hit podcast “Serial.” (AP Photo/Brian Witte)
Man freed after murder conviction featured in Serial podcast thrown out
US veteran and civilian contractor Mark Frerichs (Charlene Cakora via AP)
US contractor Mark Frerichs freed by Taliban in swap for drug trafficker
(Alamy/PA)
Nasa’s Mars lander captures strikes by four meteoroids

More from Press and Journal

Millions face being tipped into fuel poverty by eye-watering energy price hikes this winter.
Why are energy bills higher in the UK than the rest of Europe? And…
A tropical storm that left two people dead and thousands without power across Japan has moved into the Pacific Ocean (Kyodo News/AP)
Fears PM’s pledge to review IR35 laws could be mere ‘lip service’ ahead of…
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.
Never-say-die attitude hauled Caley Thistle up Championship table, insists head coach Billy Dodds
0
Writing about personal experience can help to shed light on mental illness for others (Photo: Ivan Kruk/Shutterstock)
Helen Murray Taylor: Always strive to see the real people struggling behind mental health…
0
East End celebrate their victory. Picture by Chris Sumner
North Region Junior football: Nomadic East End happy to go into Grill League Cup…
0
Ross Laidlaw.
Ross Laidlaw takes pride in Ross County's defensive improvement
0

Editor's Picks