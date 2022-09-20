Strengthening Hurricane Fiona barrels toward Turks and Caicos Islands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Strengthening Hurricane Fiona barrels toward Turks and Caicos Islands

By Press Association
September 20, 2022, 7:22 am
Homes are flooded on Salinas Beach after the passing of Hurricane Fiona in Salinas, Puerto Rico (Alejandro Granadillo/AP)
A strengthening Hurricane Fiona barrelled toward the Turks and Caicos Islands as it threatened to strengthen into a category three storm, prompting the government to impose a curfew.

Forecasters said Fiona could become a major hurricane late on Monday or on Tuesday, when it was expected to pass near the British territory.

“Storms are unpredictable,” Premier Washington Misick said in a statement from London, where he was attending the Queen’s funeral.

“You must therefore take every precaution to ensure your safety.”

Mr Misick was scheduled to return home on Thursday.

Fiona was centred 80 miles south-east of Grand Turk Island late on Monday.

Broken umbrellas lay on the beach, felled by Hurricane Fiona in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Broken umbrellas lay on the beach, felled by Hurricane Fiona in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (Ricardo Hernandez/AP)

It had maximum sustained winds of 110mph and was moving north-northwest at 10mph.

The intensifying storm kept dropping copious rain over the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, where a 58-year-old man died after police said he was swept away by a river in the central mountain town of Comerio.

Another death was linked to a power cut — a 70-year-old man was burned to death after he tried to fill his generator with petrol while it was running, officials said.

The National Guard has rescued more than 900 people as floodwaters continue to rush through towns in eastern and southern Puerto Rico, with up to 30 inches of rain forecast for some areas.

Multiple landslides also were reported.

The blow from Fiona was made more devastating because Puerto Rico has yet to recover from Hurricane Maria, which killed nearly 3,000 people and destroyed the power grid in 2017.

Residents affected by Hurricane Fiona rest at a school being used as a storm shelter in Salinas, Puerto Rico
Residents affected by Hurricane Fiona rest at a school being used as a storm shelter in Salinas, Puerto Rico (Alejandro Granadillo/AP)

Five years later, more than 3,000 homes on the island are still covered by blue tarps.

Authorities said at least 1,300 people and 250 pets remain in shelters across the island.

Fiona sparked a power cut when it hit Puerto Rico’s south-west corner on Sunday, the anniversary of Hurricane Hugo, which slammed into the island in 1989 as a category three storm.

By Monday night, authorities said they had restored power to more than 114,000 customers on the island of 3.2 million people.

Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi warned it could take days before everyone has electricity.

Water service was cut to more than 837,000 customers — two thirds of the total on the island — because of turbid water at filtration plants or lack of power, officials said.

Forecasts called for Fiona to grow into a major hurricane of category three or greater.

A road is blocked by a mudslide caused by Hurricane Fiona in Cayey, Puerto Rico
A road is blocked by a mudslide caused by Hurricane Fiona in Cayey, Puerto Rico (Stephanie Rojas/AP)

It was on a path to pass close to the Turks and Caicos islands on Tuesday and was not expected to threaten the US mainland.

In the Dominican Republic, authorities reported one death – a man hit by a falling tree.

The storm displaced more than 12,400 people and cut off at least two communities.

The hurricane left several motorways blocked, and a tourist pier in the town of Miches was badly damaged by high waves.

At least four international airports were closed, officials said.

The Dominican president, Luis Abinader, said authorities would need several days to assess the storm’s effects.

Fiona previously battered the eastern Caribbean, killing one man in the French territory of Guadeloupe when floodwaters washed his home away, officials said.

