UN chief warns global leaders: The world is in ‘great peril’

By Press Association
September 20, 2022, 7:38 am
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks at the start of the Transforming Education Summit at United Nations headquarters (Seth Wenig/AP)
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks at the start of the Transforming Education Summit at United Nations headquarters (Seth Wenig/AP)

The head of the United Nations said the world is in “great peril” and said leaders meeting in person for the first time in three years must tackle a range of issues.

They include conflicts, climate catastrophes, increasing poverty and inequality – and divisions among major powers that have got worse since Russia invaded Ukraine, secretary-general Antonio Guterres said.

In speeches and remarks leading up to the start of a leaders’ meeting on Tuesday, he cited the “immense” task not only of saving the planet, “which is literally on fire,” but of dealing with the persisting Covid-19 pandemic.

He also pointed to “a lack of access to finance for developing countries to recover – a crisis not seen in a generation” that has seen ground lost for education, health and women’s rights.

Barricades block pedestrians and traffic near United Nations headquarters in New York
Barricades block pedestrians and traffic near United Nations headquarters in New York (Seth Wenig/AP)

Mr Guterres will deliver his “state of the world” speech at Tuesday’s opening of the annual high-level global gathering.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said it would be “a sober, substantive and solutions-focused report card” for a world “where geopolitical divides are putting all of us at risk”.

“There will be no sugar-coating in his remarks, but he will outline reasons for hope,” Mr Dujarric told reporters on Monday.

The 77th General Assembly meeting of world leaders convenes under the shadow of Europe’s first major war since the Second World War — the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which has unleashed a global food crisis and opened fissures among major powers in a way not seen since the Cold War.

Yet nearly 150 heads of state and government are on the latest speakers’ list.

That is a sign that, despite the fragmented state of the planet, the UN remains the key gathering place for presidents, prime ministers, monarchs and ministers to not only deliver their views but to meet privately to discuss the challenges on the global agenda – and hopefully make some progress.

At the top of that agenda for many is Russia’s war on Ukraine, which not only threatens the sovereignty of its smaller neighbour but has raised fears of a nuclear catastrophe at Europe’s largest nuclear power station in the country’s now Russia-occupied south east.

Leaders in many countries are trying to prevent a wider war and restore peace in Europe.

A member of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine enters in the basement of the train station fortified with sand bags that, according to Ukrainian authorities, was used as an interrogation room during the Russian occupation in the retaken village of Kozacha Lopan, Ukraine
The war in Ukraine will be high on the agenda (Leo Correa/AP)

Diplomats, though, are not expecting any breakthroughs this week.

The loss of important grain and fertiliser exports from Ukraine and Russia has triggered a food crisis, especially in developing countries, and inflation and a rising cost of living in many others.

Those issues are high on the agenda.

At a meeting on Monday to promote UN goals for 2030 — including ending extreme poverty, ensuring quality education for all children and achieving gender equality — Mr Guterres said the world’s many pressing perils make it “tempting to put our long-term development priorities to one side”.

But the UN chief said some things cannot wait — among them education, dignified jobs, full equality for women and girls, comprehensive health care and action to tackle the climate crisis.

He called for public and private finance and investment, and above all for peace.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II and her funeral in London on Monday, which many world leaders attended, created last-minute headaches for the high-level meeting.

The bearer party with the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it is taken from Westminster Abbey, London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 at the end of service during the State Funeral of the late monarch
The Queen's death led to logistical challenges (Gareth Fuller/AP)

Diplomats and UN staff have scrambled to deal with changes in travel plans, the timing of events and the logistically intricate speaking schedule for world leaders.

The global gathering, known as the General Debate, was entirely virtual in 2020 because of the pandemic and hybrid in 2021.

This year, the 193-member General Assembly returns to only in-person speeches, with a single exception — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Over objections from Russia and a few allies, the assembly voted last Friday to allow the Ukrainian leader to prerecord his speech because of reasons beyond his control — the “ongoing foreign invasion” and military hostilities that require him to carry out his “national defence and security duties”.

By tradition, Brazil has spoken first for over seven decades because, at the early General Assembly sessions, it volunteered to start when no other country did.

The US president, representing the host country for the UN, is traditionally the second speaker.

But Joe Biden attended the Queen’s funeral and his speech has been pushed back to Wednesday morning.

Senegalese president Macky Sall is expected to take Mr Biden’s slot.

