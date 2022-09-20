Witnesses: Myanmar air attack kills 13, including seven children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Witnesses: Myanmar air attack kills 13, including seven children

By Press Association
September 20, 2022, 7:51 am
Debris and soot cover the floor of a school in Let Yet Kone village in Tabayin township in the Sagaing region of Myanmar (AP)
Government helicopters have attacked a school and village in north-central Myanmar, killing at least 13 people including seven children, a school administrator and an aid worker said.

Civilian casualties often occur in attacks by the military government on pro-democracy insurgents and their allies.

However, the number of children killed in the air attack last Friday in the Tabayin township in the Sagaing region appeared to be the highest since the army seized power in February last year, ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

The army’s takeover triggered mass peaceful protests nationwide.

The military and police responded with deadly force, resulting in the spread of armed resistance in the cities and countryside.

Fighting has been especially fierce in Sagaing, where the military has launched several offensives, in some cases burning villages, which displaced more than 500,000 people, according to a report issued by Unicef this month.

Friday’s attack occurred in Let Yet Kone village in Tabayin, also known as Depayin, about 70 miles north-west of Mandalay, the country’s second-largest city.

School administrator Mar Mar said she was trying to get pupils to safe hiding places in ground-floor classrooms when two of four Mi-35 helicopters hovering north of the village began attacking, firing machine guns and heavier weapons at the school, which is in the compound of the village’s Buddhist monastery.

Mar Mar works at the school with 20 volunteers who teach 240 pupils.

She has been hiding in the village with her three children since fleeing for safety to avoid the government crackdown after last year participating in a civil disobedience movement against the military takeover.

She uses the pseudonym Mar Mar to protect herself and relatives from the military.

She said she had not expected trouble since the aircraft had been over the village before without any incident.

“Since the students had done nothing wrong, I never thought that they would be brutally shot by machine guns,” she told the Associated Press by phone on Monday.

By the time she and the pupils and teachers were able to take shelter in the classrooms, one teacher and a seven-year-old student had already been shot in the neck and head and Mar Mar had to use pieces of clothing to try to stanch the bleeding.

“They kept shooting into the compound from the air for an hour,” Mar Mar said.

“They didn’t stop even for one minute. All we could do at that time was chant Buddhist mantras.”

When the air attack stopped, about 80 soldiers entered the monastery compound, firing their guns at the buildings.

The soldiers then ordered everyone in the compound to come out of the buildings.

Mar Mar said she saw about 30 pupils with wounds on their backs, thighs, faces and other parts of the bodies.

Some had lost limbs.

“The children told me that their friends were dying,” she said.

“I also heard a student yelling, ‘It hurts so much. I can’t take it anymore. Kill me, please.’ This voice still echoes in my ears.”

She said at least six children were killed in the school and a 13-year-old boy working at a fishery in a nearby village was also fatally shot.

At least six adults were also killed in the air attack in other parts of the village, she said.

The bodies of the dead children were taken away by the soldiers.

More than 20 people, including nine wounded children and three teachers, were also taken by the soldiers, she said.

Two of those captured were accused of being members of the anti-government People’s Defence Force, the armed wing of the resistance to the military.

Security forces also burned down a house in the village, causing residents to flee.

A volunteer in Tabayin assisting displaced people, who asked not to be identified because of fear of government reprisals, said the bodies of the dead children were cremated by the soldiers in the nearby Ye U township.

“I am now telling the international community about this because I want redress for our children,” Mar Mar said.

“Instead of humanitarian aid, what we really need is genuine democracy and human rights.”

Myanmar Now, an online news service, and other independent Myanmar media also reported the attack and the pupils’ deaths.

A day after the attack, the state-run Myanma Alinn newspaper reported that security forces had gone to check the village after receiving information that the members of the People’s Defence Force were hiding there.

The report said members of the People’s Defence Force and their allies from the Kachin Independence Army, an ethnic rebel group, were hiding inside houses and the monastery and started shooting at the security forces, causing deaths and injuries among village residents.

It said the injured were taken to hospitals but did not mention the situation of the pupils.

According to the Thailand-based Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, which monitors human rights in Myanmar, at least 2,298 civilians have been killed by the security forces since the army seized power last year.

The UN has documented 260 attacks on schools and education personnel since the coup, the UN Child Rights Committee said in June.

