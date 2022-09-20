South Korea requests Interpol’s help in Terraform Labs probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
South Korea requests Interpol’s help in Terraform Labs probe

By Press Association
September 20, 2022, 8:05 am
A screen showing the falling values of the Luna is seen at a cryptocurrency exchange in Seoul, South Korea (Ryu Hyo-lim/Yonhap/AP)
A screen showing the falling values of the Luna is seen at a cryptocurrency exchange in Seoul, South Korea (Ryu Hyo-lim/Yonhap/AP)

South Korean prosecutors have asked Interpol to issue a fugitive alert for the founder of Terraform Labs as they investigate a £35 billion crash of the firm’s cryptocurrency – which devastated retail investors around the world.

On Monday, the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors’ Office asked Interpol to circulate a ‘red notice’ for Do Kwon across the agency’s 195 member nations to find and apprehend him.

A South Korean court recently issued arrest warrants for Kwon and five other people connected to Terraform Labs as prosecutors investigate allegations of fraud and financial crimes in relation to the implosion of its digital currencies in May.

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday it was processing the prosecutors’ request to restrict or revoke the passports of Kwon and four other suspects who are South Korean.

Interpol had not publicised the red notice for Kwon on its website as of Tuesday morning, and South Korean prosecutors say the designation may take more than a week.

Interpol describes such notices as requests to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest fugitives “pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action”.

Kwon’s whereabouts are unknown.

South Korean authorities initially believed Kwon was in Singapore before the city-state’s police announced last week that he was not there.

Kwon, who has been accused of exaggerating the stability of his digital currencies before their collapse, insisted in a tweet on Sunday that he was not on the run from any “government agency that has shown interest to communicate”.

“We are in full co-operation and we don’t have anything to hide,” Kwon said in the tweet.

The collapse of Terraform Lab’s digital currencies, TerraUSD and Luna, affected an estimated 280,000 South Korean investors while causing broader turmoil in the global cryptocurrency market.

TerraUSD was designed as a “stablecoin”.

Those are pegged to stable assets like the US dollar to prevent drastic fluctuations in prices.

However, around £35 billion in market value was erased for the holders of TerraUSD and its floating sister currency, Luna, after the stablecoin plunged far below its 87p peg in May.

South Korean prosecutors launched the investigation following collective complaints filed by dozens of investigators.

The Bank of Korea, South Korea’s central bank, said in a report published in June that the collapse of TerraUSD and Luna was a major factor in the global cryptocurrency market shrinking by more than 40% compared to late 2021, when its market value reached over £2 trillion.

