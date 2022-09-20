Ukraine ‘using captured Russian tanks’ as counter-offensive continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Ukraine ‘using captured Russian tanks’ as counter-offensive continues

By Press Association
September 20, 2022, 8:22 am
Ukrainian servicemen stand atop a destroyed Russian tank in a retaken area near the border with Russia in Kharkiv region (Leo Correa/AP)
Ukrainian servicemen stand atop a destroyed Russian tank in a retaken area near the border with Russia in Kharkiv region (Leo Correa/AP)

Ukraine is using captured Russian tanks to solidify its gains in its north-east amid an ongoing counter-offensive, a US-based think tank said.

It comes as Kyiv vowed to push further into territories occupied by Moscow.

The Institute for the Study of War, citing a Russian claim, said Ukraine has been using left-behind Russian T-72 tanks as it tries to push into the Russian-occupied region of Luhansk.

“The initial panic of the counter-offensive led Russian troops to abandon higher-quality equipment in working order, rather than the more damaged equipment left behind by Russian forces retreating from Kyiv in April, further indicating the severity of the Russian rout,” the institute said.

Earlier this month, Ukraine launched its counter-offensive, pushing into territory around its second-largest city of Kharkiv.

Videos and photos showed Ukrainian troops seizing tanks, ammunition and other weaponry left behind by Moscow in an apparently chaotic withdrawal.

In the counter-offensive’s wake, Ukrainian officials found hundreds of graves near the once-occupied city of Izium.

Yevhenii Yenin, a deputy minister in Ukraine’s Internal Affairs Ministry, told a national telecast officials exhuming the dead found bodies “with signs of violent death”.

“There are many of them,” Mr Yenin said.

“These are broken ribs and broken heads, men with bound hands, broken jaws and severed genitalia.”

Ukrainian officials have also accused Russian forces of torturing people in occupied areas, including shocking them with radio telephones dating back to the Soviet era.

Russia has repeatedly denied abusing or killing prisoners, though Ukrainian officials found mass graves around the city of Bucha after blunting a Russian offensive targeting Kyiv at the start of the war.

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian push continues in the south of the country.

POLITICS Ukraine
(PA Graphics)

The Washington-based institute, citing the Ukrainian military, said Kyiv has destroyed ammunition depots, two command posts and an electronic warfare system.

Ukraine’s southern military command said early on Tuesday its troops sank a Russian barge carrying troops and weapons across the Dnipro River near the Russian-occupied city of Nova Kakhovka.

It offered no other details on the sinking of the barge in Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Kherson region, which has been a major target as part of Kyiv’s ongoing counter-offensive in the country.

In other developments:

— The website of a prominent Russian mercenary group was seemingly targeted by hackers. The Wagner Group’s website could not be reached on Tuesday morning. Late on Monday, the IT Army of Ukraine, a group of hackers supporting Kyiv, posted a screenshot apparently showing the website had been replaced with images of dead Russian soldiers.

— Moscow has likely moved its Kilo-class submarines from their station on the Crimean Peninsula to southern Russia over fears they could be struck by long-range Ukrainian fire, the British military said on Tuesday. In a daily intelligence briefing, the Ministry of Defence said the submarines had “almost certainly” been moved to Krasnodar Krai in mainland Russia, instead of a naval base at Sevastopol on the Crimean Peninsula.

“This is highly likely due to the recent change in the local security threat level in the face of increased Ukrainian long-range strike capability,” it said. “In the last two months, the fleet headquarters and its main naval aviation airfield have been attacked.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

A screen showing the falling values of the Luna is seen at a cryptocurrency exchange in Seoul, South Korea (Ryu Hyo-lim/Yonhap/AP)
South Korea requests Interpol’s help in Terraform Labs probe
Debris and soot cover the floor of a school in Let Yet Kone village in Tabayin township in the Sagaing region of Myanmar (AP)
Witnesses: Myanmar air attack kills 13, including seven children
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks at the start of the Transforming Education Summit at United Nations headquarters (Seth Wenig/AP)
UN chief warns global leaders: The world is in ‘great peril’
Homes are flooded on Salinas Beach after the passing of Hurricane Fiona in Salinas, Puerto Rico (Alejandro Granadillo/AP)
Strengthening Hurricane Fiona barrels toward Turks and Caicos Islands
The Tennessee Titans have fallen to 0-2 for the first time since 2012 to the Buffalo Bills in the latter’s home opener on Monday night (Jeffrey T Barnes/AP)
Buffalo Bills roll Tennessee Titans 41-7 in home opener
A tropical storm that left two people dead and thousands without power across Japan has moved into the Pacific Ocean (Kyodo News/AP)
Two dead and thousands left without power after tropical storm lashes Japan
Virgil van Dijk is due to appear in his first major tournament in November (Nick Potts/PA)
Virgil van Dijk not haunted by injury nightmare as first major tournament nears
Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore. A judge has ordered the release of Syed after overturning his conviction for a 1999 murder that was chronicled in the hit podcast “Serial.” (AP Photo/Brian Witte)
Man freed after murder conviction featured in Serial podcast thrown out
US veteran and civilian contractor Mark Frerichs (Charlene Cakora via AP)
US contractor Mark Frerichs freed by Taliban in swap for drug trafficker
(Alamy/PA)
Nasa’s Mars lander captures strikes by four meteoroids

More from Press and Journal

Millions face being tipped into fuel poverty by eye-watering energy price hikes this winter.
Why are energy bills higher in the UK than the rest of Europe? And…
Ukrainian servicemen stand atop a destroyed Russian tank in a retaken area near the border with Russia in Kharkiv region (Leo Correa/AP)
Fears PM’s pledge to review IR35 laws could be mere ‘lip service’ ahead of…
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.
Never-say-die attitude hauled Caley Thistle up Championship table, insists head coach Billy Dodds
0
Writing about personal experience can help to shed light on mental illness for others (Photo: Ivan Kruk/Shutterstock)
Helen Murray Taylor: Always strive to see the real people struggling behind mental health…
0
East End celebrate their victory. Picture by Chris Sumner
North Region Junior football: Nomadic East End happy to go into Grill League Cup…
0
Ross Laidlaw.
Ross Laidlaw takes pride in Ross County's defensive improvement
0

Editor's Picks