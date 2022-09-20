Rafael Benitez could not make big changes at Everton because of Liverpool ties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rafael Benitez could not make big changes at Everton because of Liverpool ties

By Press Association
September 20, 2022, 11:46 am Updated: September 20, 2022, 11:48 am
Rafael Benitez regrets not making some difficult decisions during his time at Everton (Richard Sellers/PA)
Rafael Benitez regrets not making some difficult decisions during his time at Everton (Richard Sellers/PA)

Rafael Benitez admits his history with Liverpool prevented him making difficult decisions during his time at Everton.

The Spaniard’s appointment last summer was controversial from the outset due to his six-year association with their Merseyside rivals but he believed he could do a job at Goodison Park.

But after 10 points from his first four Premier League matches to only be denied top spot on goal difference, the form of his side – who crucially lost striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin to injury for more than four months – dropped off a cliff.

Benitez was sacked in January after just one win in 13 league matches but the 62-year-old regrets not making more changes to the club’s structure.

Rafael Benitez
Rafael Benitez won the Champions League with Liverpool (Rebecca Naden/PA)

However, during his short spell at the club the head of the medical department and top figures in the scouting and recruitment changed, while a difference of opinion saw director of football Marcel Brands depart just over a month before Benitez left.

“I thought we could improve everything… in terms of staff, departments, squad, things like that,” he told Sky Sports.

“It was a nice time in terms of experience and a shame at the same time.

“You have to analyse the context. At the time Everton came in with the offer (people said) ‘You were with Liverpool it could be a problem’ but I have a lot of friends who are Blues and they knew I would give everything to do my best and to improve things.

“I knew it could be difficult but because I was Red maybe I couldn’t make some decisions. It was very clear for us at the beginning.

“I had a meeting with a head of one of the departments and I asked him ‘Do you think everything is fine?’ He said ‘Yeah, everything is perfect’.

“I thought ‘£600m had been spent, it cannot be perfect when the owners aren’t happy and the fans are not happy it cannot be perfect’.

“So I realised we had to change things inside, but I couldn’t do it straight away because I was (a former) Red and it could be seen as ‘Oh, he’s come in to change our club’.

“In another club, I would have made those decisions. I did it in the past, because you know very clearly that is the way to improve, but at Everton I couldn’t do it.”

