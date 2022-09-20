One man killed as Palestinian forces and residents clash in West Bank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
One man killed as Palestinian forces and residents clash in West Bank

By Press Association
September 20, 2022, 1:23 pm Updated: September 20, 2022, 4:43 pm
Palestinian security forces clash with Palestinians following an arrest raid against local militants, in the West Bank city of Nablus Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Palestinian security forces on Tuesday exchanged fire with militants in the center of the West Bank’s second-largest city, as angry residents pelted an armored jeep with objects and chased it away. One man was reported dead. The incident, sparked by an arrest raid against local militants, marked a rare case of deadly internal Palestinian fighting in the occupied West Bank. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
Palestinian security forces clash with Palestinians following an arrest raid against local militants, in the West Bank city of Nablus Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Palestinian security forces on Tuesday exchanged fire with militants in the center of the West Bank’s second-largest city, as angry residents pelted an armored jeep with objects and chased it away. One man was reported dead. The incident, sparked by an arrest raid against local militants, marked a rare case of deadly internal Palestinian fighting in the occupied West Bank. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

Palestinian security forces have exchanged fire with militants in the centre of the West Bank’s second-largest city as angry residents pelted an armoured jeep with objects and chased it away.

One man was reported dead in the incident, sparked by an arrest raid against local militants, which marked a rare case of deadly internal Palestinian fighting in the occupied West Bank.

It also reflected the deep unpopularity of the internationally recognised Palestinian Authority (PA), which is widely seen as collaborating with an entrenched system of Israeli military domination.

Amateur videos posted to social media showed local youths pelting a Palestinian military-style jeep with bricks, stones and metal bars before chasing the vehicle from the central Martyrs Square. The sound of gunfire echoed through the city, known as the West Bank’s business capital, for several hours.

Israel Palestinians
Palestinians clash with security forces in the West Bank city of Nablus (Nasser Nasser/AP)

The violence was reminiscent of how Palestinians typically protest against Israeli troops.

By mid-afternoon, the Palestinian forces had withdrawn and the city remained quiet.

The northern West Bank is known as a stronghold of Palestinian militants, and the Palestinian Authority has frequently had difficulty maintaining control in the area over the years.

The authority maintains close security ties with Israel in a shared struggle against Islamic militants. This has helped fuel the perception that the PA is merely a subcontractor for Israel, interested more in its own survival than improving the lives of its people.

Israel’s military occupation of the West Bank is in its 55th year, with no signs of ending any time soon. The last substantial round of peace talks ended in 2009.

The Palestinians seek all of the West Bank, home to 500,000 Israeli settlers, as the heartland of a future independent state.

In recent months, the PA’s standing has been further weakened as Israel carried out nightly arrest raids. Israel launched the crackdown last spring after a series of deadly attacks inside Israel, some of which were launched by militants from the area.

Some 90 Palestinians have died in the arrest raids, many said by Israel to have been militants, or local youths who came out to protest against the raids.

Israel Palestinians
Palestinian security forces rest after clashes with militants (Nasser Nasser/AP)

Israel says it is forced to act because Palestinian security forces have failed to do so. The Palestinians say it is difficult and humiliating to co-operate with the Israelis at a time when there is no political resolution on the horizon.

The US has pushed both sides to restore quiet, but the Biden administration has failed to present a diplomatic plan, focusing instead on small measures to improve the Palestinian economy.

Palestinian officials refused to comment on Tuesday’s operation, but two Hamas militants were arrested in the raid, according to the men’s families. One of them was close to another militant who was recently killed in an Israeli raid.

Residents accused Palestinian security forces of making the arrests on behalf of Israel and began shooting into the air and burning tyres. Palestinian security responded with tear gas, and exchanges of fire took place.

Hisham Yaish, a local resident, wrote on Facebook that his 53-year-old brother Firas had been killed in a gunfight. He did not accuse either side of firing the deadly bullet, saying only his brother “was killed in the tragic incidents”.

Hamas, which is locked in a bitter rivalry with the internationally recognised Palestinian Authority, said the Palestinian security forces had killed him.

Hamas condemned the raid and accused the PA of collaborating with Israel.

“While the enemy continues to carry out killings, arrests, Judaisation and settlements, the authority identifies with it by continuing security co-ordination, suppressing our people, and pursuing and arresting resistance fighters in behaviour outside all our national norms,” Hamas said in a statement.

In a statement to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, Palestinian security spokesman Major General Talal Dwaikat confirmed Mr Yaish’s death.

He said the cause was unknown, but claimed an initial report found that security forces were not in the area where he was killed.

“Testimonies of eyewitnesses who were present in the area of the unfortunate accident confirm the authenticity of this account,” he said.

