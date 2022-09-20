Donald Trump’s legal team baulks at judge’s document declassification questions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Donald Trump’s legal team baulks at judge’s document declassification questions

By Press Association
September 20, 2022, 1:36 pm
(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Donald Trump’s legal team has told a newly appointed independent arbiter that it does not want to answer his questions about the declassification status of documents seized last month from the former president’s Florida home, saying the issue could be part of the former president’s defence if he is indicted.

Lawyers for Mr Trump and for the Justice Department are to appear in federal court in Brooklyn on Tuesday before a veteran judge named last week as special master to review about 11,000 documents — including 100 marked as classified — taken during the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago on August 8.

Ahead of the status conference, Raymond Dearie, the special master, requested the two sides to submit a proposed agenda and also provided a draft plan for how he envisions the process moving forward over the next two months.

Mr Trump’s lawyers signalled in a Monday evening letter their objection to several aspects of the draft plan, including a request from Mr Dearie that they disclose to him and to the Justice Department information about the classification status of the seized documents.

Trump FBI
Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach (Steve Helber/AP)

The resistance to the judge’s request was notable because it was the Trump team, not the Justice Department, that requested the appointment of a special master to conduct an independent review of the documents so that any material covered by claims of legal privilege could be segregated from the investigation — and because the Trump team’s recalcitrance included an acknowledgment that the investigation could be building toward an indictment.

Mr Trump has maintained without evidence that all of the records were declassified. His lawyers have not echoed that claim, though they have asserted that a president has absolute authority to declassify information.

In the letter, his lawyers say the time for addressing that question would be if they file a motion seeking the return by the Justice Department of some of the property taken from Mar-a-Lago.

“Otherwise, the special master process will have forced the plaintiff to fully and specifically disclose a defence to the merits of any subsequent indictment,” the lawyers wrote.

The Trump team also asked the judge to consider pushing back all the deadlines for his review.

Also on Tuesday, Mr Trump’s lawyers are to respond to a Justice Department’s appeal against a different judge’s order barring the department at least temporarily from using the classified documents it seized as part of its criminal investigation.

US District Judge Aileen Cannon, in the same order appointing the special master, directed the department to halt its use of the records until Mr Dearie can complete his work.

