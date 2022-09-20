Brad Pitt and Nick Cave make surprise art debut in Finland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Brad Pitt and Nick Cave make surprise art debut in Finland

By Press Association
September 20, 2022, 2:49 pm Updated: September 20, 2022, 4:09 pm
In this photo provided by Sara Hilden Art Museum, British artist Thomas Houseago, centre, poses with US actor Brad Pitt, centre right and Australian musician Nick Cave, prior to the opening of their joint exhibition, in Tampere, Finland, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (Jussi Koivunen/Sara Hilden Art Museum, Lehtikuva via AP)
In this photo provided by Sara Hilden Art Museum, British artist Thomas Houseago, centre, poses with US actor Brad Pitt, centre right and Australian musician Nick Cave, prior to the opening of their joint exhibition, in Tampere, Finland, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (Jussi Koivunen/Sara Hilden Art Museum, Lehtikuva via AP)

Hollywood star Brad Pitt and Australian musician Nick Cave have debuted as artists in an exhibition displaying their sculptures and ceramics in Finland.

The Sara Hilden Art Museum, in the southern Finnish city of Tampere, was initially scheduled to exhibit the wide variety of works by British artist Thomas Houseago — known for his sculptures — but he reportedly persuaded the museum to include works by his famous friends.

“Cave and Pitt are already renowned in their respective fields of music and cinema, but this is the first time ever they have exhibited their artwork — pieces which were created during the course of an ongoing dialogue with Houseago,” the museum said.

Pitt and Cave travelled to Tampere, a university city known for its vibrant culture and music scene, for a pre-opening event on Saturday. Finnish media reported that both men acknowledged being excited and nervous about presenting their art in public for the first time.

Museum director Anna Hjorth-Rontynen, Nick Cave, chief curator Sarianne Saikkonen, Thomas Houseago, mayor of Tampere Anna-Kaisa Ikonen and Brad Pitt (Jussi Koivunen/AP)

Among the nine works on show by 58-year-old Pitt is a house-shaped structure moulded in clear silicon and shot with bullets and a plaster panel depicting a shooting scene.

He reportedly began making ceramic art after his divorce from Angelina Jolie in 2017.

“To me it’s all about self-reflection,” Pitt told the Finnish public broadcaster YLE. “It’s about, you know, where have I gone wrong in my relationships? Where have I messed up?”

“It was borne out of ownership, really, what I call a radical inventory of self, getting really brutally honest with me and… taking account of those I may have hurt and moments I’ve just gotten wrong,” the American Oscar-winning actor and film producer told YLE.

From Cave, known for his dark baritone voice as the frontman for Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, the exhibition features a series of ceramic figurines that depict the life of the devil.

He designed, painted and glazed the 17 figures between 2020 and this year.

“I wanted to do devil because I like red. And I like the colour red glaze,” Cave told YLE.

“Eventually I decided to make the life story of the devil. For me personally, it speaks into something about the idea of forgiveness or the need to be forgiven. It’s a very personal work for me.”

The exhibition opened on Sunday and runs until January 15.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Israeli police and Zaka Rescue and Recovery team remove the suspect’s body (AP)
Palestinian suspected of killing elderly Israeli woman found dead
Whales stranded at Macquarie Harbourin Strahan, Tasmania (Linton Kringle/Huon Aquaculture via AP)
Rescue efforts under way as 230 whales beached in Tasmania
Roger Federer last week announced he will retire from professional tennis after the Laver Cup (John Walton/PA).
Roger Federer ‘stopped believing’ ahead of retirement as knee injury took toll
New Zealand soldiers take part in Exercise Cartwheel at Nausori Highlands Training Area, Fiji (Staff Sgt. Timothy Gray/U.S.Navy via AP)
UK and US join Pacific allies in Fijian military exercise
Logo of the energy supplier Uniper at the group headquarters in Dusseldorf (dpa via AP)
Germany nationalises country’s biggest gas importer Uniper
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Sputnik/Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Putin warns West as he announces partial mobilisation for Russian citizens
Venezuelan migrants flown to the upscale Massachusetts island of Martha’s Vineyard sued Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his transportation secretary on Tuesday for engaging in a ‘fraudulent and discriminatory scheme’ to relocate them (Ron Schloerb/The Cape Cod Times/AP)
Migrants sue Florida governor over Martha’s Vineyard flights
Jack Grealish believes criticism of Gareth Southgate in the summer was ‘very harsh’ given the success he has enjoyed during this time as England manager (Mike Egerton/PA)
Criticism of Gareth Southgate during summer ‘very harsh’, Jack Grealish says
A man set himself on fire near the Japanese prime minister’s office in Tokyo in apparent protest against the funeral for former leader Shinzo Abe (Kyodo News/AP)
Man sets himself on fire in apparent protest against Shinzo Abe state funeral
Selena Gomez shares trailer for intimate documentary about her life (Matt Crossick/PA)
Selena Gomez shares trailer for ‘uniquely raw’ documentary about her life

More from Press and Journal

Andrew Hindes.
Aberdeen drink-driver had knife stashed under seat to 'sharpen his pencils'
The new Poundland store will open at the old Waterstone's site on Union Street on Saturday. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Readers react to long-awaited return of Poundland on Union Street
0
Great British Beach Clean in Aberdeen
Aberdeen residents tackle the city's famous golden sands for the Great British Beach Clean
0
HIGHLAND LEAGUE FRASERBURGH V BRORA BROCH'S PAUL YOUNG AND JOHN PICKLES CHALLENGE FOR THE BALL
Highland League streaming returns during international breaks
Highland League Management Committee Meeting at Lossiemouth FC Social Club. Garry Farquhar, President Buckie Thistle, with Raymond Carno, after the meeting. Picture by Gordon Lennox 20/04/2017
'It's our equivalent of a European tie': Garry Farquhar looks forward to Buckie's clash…
Highland councillors will consider an extra £3m cost of living support plan on Thursday. Photo: Sandy McCook
Council sets out £3m cash support as data shows Highland household costs are up…
0

Editor's Picks