Myanmar’s military government denies carrying out deadly air attack on school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Myanmar’s military government denies carrying out deadly air attack on school

By Press Association
September 20, 2022, 5:17 pm
Debris and soot cover the floor of a middle school in Let Yet Kone village in Tabayin township in the Sagaing region of Myanmar on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, the day after an air strike hit the school. The attack killed a number of adults and children, according to a school administrator and volunteers assisting displaced people. (AP Photo)
Debris and soot cover the floor of a middle school in Let Yet Kone village in Tabayin township in the Sagaing region of Myanmar on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, the day after an air strike hit the school. The attack killed a number of adults and children, according to a school administrator and volunteers assisting displaced people. (AP Photo)

Myanmar’s military-ruled government has denied reports that it carried out an air attack on a school in the country’s turbulent north-central region that killed at least seven children, accusing the media of distorting the truth.

Major General Zaw Min Tun, spokesman for the ruling military council, acknowledged at a news conference in the capital Naypyitaw that there had been fighting last Friday in Tabayin township in Sagaing region.

However, he blamed the government’s armed opponents for the casualties, which also included six adult villagers.

Myanmar Air Strike
A damaged rooftop and broken wooden ceiling (AP)

Witnesses told the Associated Press and other media that two helicopters fired machine guns and heavier weapons at a school in a Buddhist monastery in the village of Let Yet Kone attended by 240 students from nursery age to Grade 8 taught by about 20 volunteer teachers.

A school administrator said that after about an hour of continuous shooting, about 80 soldiers charged into the monastery grounds, firing their weapons.

The administrator, who used the pseudonym Mar Mar so she would not be identified by the authorities, said about 30 children were wounded and 20 were taken away by soldiers along with three teachers.

The number of children killed in the air strike appeared to be the highest in a single day since the army seized power in a coup in February last year, ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

The army’s takeover triggered mass non-violent protests nationwide, but when the military and police responded with deadly force, armed resistance arose in cities and the countryside.

Myanmar Air Strike
A burnt vehicle inside the monastery (AP)

Fighting has been especially fierce in Sagaing, where the military has launched several offensives, in some cases burning down villages and displacing more than half a million people.

There are six camps hosting displaced people in Tabayin, which is also known as Depayin.

Zaw Min Tun told journalists on Tuesday that the incident occurred when soldiers went to check on information that there were members of the armed anti-government People’s Defence Force and their allies from the Kachin Independence Army, an ethnic rebel group, in Let Yet Kone.

The People’s Defence Force was established last year to oppose military rule.

He said the armed groups’ members herded the villagers into the monastery ahead of the fighting.

Myanmar Air Strike
A school bag lies next to dried bloodstains on the floor of the school (AP)

“They forced the people to stay under the main building of the monastery. And then they started to fire on the security forces while using the villagers as human shields. The army shot back at them,” Zaw Min Tun said.

He said the army rescued the people hiding at the monastery after the armed groups ran away, and that when the soldiers found two children with serious injuries, they were immediately taken by helicopter to a military hospital. Other wounded villagers were taken to nearby hospitals, he added.

He claimed accounts of the attack were made up to come just ahead of the annual meeting of the UN General Assembly, where Myanmar’s violent crisis will be debated.

His account of the incident was challenged by the school administrator.

“What Zaw Min Tun said at the press conference were words opposite to the truth. Teaching the students every day is our job. No one forced us into the monastery and there was no armed group in the village,” Mar Mar said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Jack Grealish believes criticism of Gareth Southgate in the summer was ‘very harsh’ given the success he has enjoyed during this time as England manager (Mike Egerton/PA)
Criticism of Gareth Southgate during summer ‘very harsh’, Jack Grealish says
A man set himself on fire near the Japanese prime minister’s office in Tokyo in apparent protest against the funeral for former leader Shinzo Abe (Kyodo News/AP)
Man sets himself on fire in apparent protest against Shinzo Abe state funeral
Selena Gomez shares trailer for intimate documentary about her life (Matt Crossick/PA)
Selena Gomez shares trailer for ‘uniquely raw’ documentary about her life
Brendan Gleeson to host Saturday Night Live in October (Niall Carson/PA)
Brendan Gleeson to host Saturday Night Live in October
Date for 2023 Golden Globes announced as organisers promise improved diversity (Julien’s Auctions/PA)
Date for 2023 Golden Globes announced as organisers promise increased diversity
Ajax goalkeeper Liza Kop (right) and Arsenal’s Stina Blackstenius battle for the ball (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Arsenal’s Champions League hopes in the balance
President of France Emmanuel Macron (Mary Altaffer/AP)
No nation can stay indifferent on Ukraine war, Macron says
Marilyn Manson(PA)
Marilyn Manson sex assault investigation goes to prosecutors
President of Senegal Macky Sall addresses the 77th session of the General Assembly (Mary Altaffer/AP)
Africa leader warns of pressure to choose sides in Ukraine
Alex Hales starred on his return to the England team (Anjum Naveed/AP)
Alex Hales back with a bang as England win first T20 international in Pakistan

More from Press and Journal

Andrew Hindes.
Aberdeen drink-driver had knife stashed under seat to 'sharpen his pencils'
The new Poundland store will open at the old Waterstone's site on Union Street on Saturday. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Readers react to long-awaited return of Poundland on Union Street
0
Great British Beach Clean in Aberdeen
Aberdeen residents tackle the city's famous golden sands for the Great British Beach Clean
0
Highland League Management Committee Meeting at Lossiemouth FC Social Club. Garry Farquhar, President Buckie Thistle, with Raymond Carno, after the meeting. Picture by Gordon Lennox 20/04/2017
'It's our equivalent of a European tie' - Garry Farquhar looks forward to Buckie's…
HIGHLAND LEAGUE FRASERBURGH V BRORA BROCH'S PAUL YOUNG AND JOHN PICKLES CHALLENGE FOR THE BALL
Highland League streaming returns during international breaks
Highland councillors will consider an extra £3m cost of living support plan on Thursday. Photo: Sandy McCook
Council sets out £3m cash support as data shows Highland household costs are up…
0

Editor's Picks