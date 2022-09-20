Roberto De Zerbi determined to establish Brighton as top-10 club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Roberto De Zerbi determined to establish Brighton as top-10 club

By Press Association
September 20, 2022, 5:45 pm Updated: September 20, 2022, 5:49 pm
Roberto De Zerbi arrives to meet the media for the first time as Brighton manager (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Roberto De Zerbi arrives to meet the media for the first time as Brighton manager (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Roberto De Zerbi has pledged to keep Brighton on course for their pre-season ambitions of a top-10 Premier League finish.

The 43-year-old Italian insisted he picked Brighton over a host of other managerial opportunities, and declared himself excited to succeed Graham Potter with the Seagulls.

Brighton owner Tony Bloom branded De Zerbi a “natural fit” to take the Amex Stadium club forward after Potter left for Chelsea.

Brighton bosses Paul Barber and Bloom insisted De Zerbi was on a shortlist of one to take the helm, with both club and new coach believing their qualities and vision align.

De Zerbi also revealed he had received the seal of approval for choosing Brighton from Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

“Brighton strongly wanted me as a coach, and their style of play is very similar to my idea of football,” said De Zerbi.

“We met each other straight after we had started to talk.

“Of course, other teams were interested in me but I’m delighted to be here.

“I think we’re on the same wavelength and I’m sure we can do it well.

“I spoke to Pep on Sunday evening, yes. He’s very happy that I’m on board here.

Roberto De Zerbi
Roberto De Zerbi is Brighton’s new boss (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“He told me very good things about the club. And he told me that if I need he will be very happy to help me – but of course not in the match we are playing against them!

“I think the right vision is to try to improve always. And of course last season ended in ninth so our vision is to stay in the first 10 teams of the league.

“For me this is a big challenge. I’m coming to work in the most important league in the world.

“I come here very humble because I know where I’m coming to work. But of course I come here with my personality, to do what I know to do, bringing here my experiences of what I know to do.”

Brighton owner Bloom hailed former Sassuolo and Shakhtar Donetsk boss De Zerbi’s razor-sharp analysis on the Seagulls, that impressed during interviews.

“Roberto is a really good fit for the club, for the players we have, and the style,” said Bloom.

“There’s a lot of similarities between Graham Potter and Roberto, and that was a really important thing for us.

Graham Potter, centre, celebrates with Brighton
Graham Potter, centre, guided Brighton to the top half of the Premier League (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“When we met with Roberto the conversation flowed, it went very well.

“We’re really confident we’ve got the right head coach for this football club for right now.

“I think Roberto had done his homework, he knew a lot of about the football club in recent years.

“This was only a few days after Graham had left so I was pretty impressed with the work he had done.

“I think the person is absolutely key; when we hire a head coach, it’s the person, the coach, the personality, the fit with the club.

“All parts have got to fit correctly, and they absolutely did with Roberto; he’s a natural fit for this club.”

Roberto De Zerbi, right, and Tony Bloom
Roberto De Zerbi was joined by Tony Bloom, left, at his introductory press conference (Gareth Fuller/PA)

De Zerbi has received FA clearance to start work with the Seagulls, with his work permit approval in the final stages.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine cut short De Zerbi’s stint at Shakhtar, leaving the Italian coach with no choice but to change tack for his career.

“The choice of coaching in Ukraine was mine, I had chances to stay in Serie A but I chose to go to Shakhtar,” said De Zerbi.

“I took this decision for the players, the club, the opportunity to play in the Champions League.

“And of course I was not expecting everything to finish when it did because of the start of conflict. It was bad also to leave something that was going very well.

“What can I do except keep going to work with the same passion that I have always shown?

“I will always have that experience, at the club and with the people.”

