UK and US join Pacific allies in Fijian military exercise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

UK and US join Pacific allies in Fijian military exercise

By Press Association
September 21, 2022, 8:03 am
New Zealand soldiers take part in Exercise Cartwheel at Nausori Highlands Training Area, Fiji (Staff Sgt. Timothy Gray/U.S.Navy via AP)
New Zealand soldiers take part in Exercise Cartwheel at Nausori Highlands Training Area, Fiji (Staff Sgt. Timothy Gray/U.S.Navy via AP)

A military exercise in Fiji involving the UK, US, Australia and New Zealand ends this week as the traditional allies counter China’s growing influence in the region.

The 11-day Exercise Cartwheel in Fiji began on September 12 and ends on Friday, the US Embassy in the Fijian capital Suva said.

US Navy commander Victor Lange said the name of the exercise originated from Operation Cartwheel during the Second World War, in which the US fought alongside the militaries of Australia, New Zealand and Fiji – then a British colony – to neutralise the Japanese base at Rabaul in Papua New Guinea.

The United States has promised greater engagement with the South Pacific after China and the Solomon Islands signed a bilateral security treaty in May that has raised fears of a Chinese naval base being established in the region.

Australia Fiji Exercise
US army infantryman demonstrates how to cross a single rope bridge method during Exercise Cartwheel in Nadi, Fiji (US Navy via AP)

US vice president Kamala Harris told a South Pacific leaders’ summit in Suva in July that the United States would open new embassies in Tonga and Kiribati.

She also flagged a tripling of US funding for fisheries assistance to 60 million dollars (£52 million).

Australia’s new government, elected in May, is also taking steps to increase its engagement with its island neighbours.

The government plans to establish an Australia-Pacific defence school to train neighbouring armies in response to China’s potential military presence on the Solomon Islands.

Australians were reminded on Tuesday of when the Second World War came to their shores when drivers found what appeared to be an unexploded bomb off the coast of the northern city of Darwin.

Darwin became the first target of Japanese bombers on the Australian mainland in a devastating air raid on February 19 1942.

An 820ft exclusion zone has been established in Darwin Harbour until the defence department removes the suspected bomb, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

(Pasadena Fire Department via AP)
Blind dog rescued from hole at California construction site
(Nasa)
Neptune and rings shine in photos from new space telescope
US president Joe Biden addresses the United Nations General Assembly (Mary Altaffer/AP)
Russia ‘shamelessly violated’ UN Charter with war in Ukraine, says Biden
Donald Trump, right, sits with his children, from left to right, Eric, Donald Jr and Ivanka (Evan Vucci/AP)
New York attorney general sues Donald Trump and his company
Thomas Lane’s sentencing hearing was held remotely (Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office via AP)
Ex-police officer given three-year sentence in plea deal for aiding Floyd death
The UEFA Super Cup is set for a revamp and could involve teams from outside Europe (Niall Carson/PA)
UEFA considers inviting US teams to play in revamped Super Cup
Passengers from a Moscow-Belgrade flight, operated by Air Serbia, pass through the airport building in Belgrade, Serbia (Darko Vojinovic/AP)
Russians rush for flights out amid partial reservist call-up
Declan Rice (right) enjoys playing alongside Jude Bellingham (left) (Nick Potts/PA)
Declan Rice sees long-term England midfield partnership with Jude Bellingham
Denmark’s Queen Margrethe pays her respects to Queen Elizabeth II during her lying in state at Westminster Hall in London (John Sibley/Pool via AP)
Danish monarch tests positive for Covid after Queen’s funeral
Roger Federer will retire after playing at the 02 (James Manning/PA)
Retiring Roger Federer eyes fitting farewell alongside Rafael Nadal at Laver Cup

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen University cuts ties to teaching fund linked to slave trade
Zac and Lucas are looking to help Aberdeen's homeless. Supplied by Alan Mackenzie.
Help feed Aberdeen's homeless by donating McDonald's monopoly vouchers to these youngsters
0
Two whisky distillers have been sanctioned for breaking the advertising code.
'Alcohol does not have therapeutic properties' Distillers Smokehead and Stag's Breath broke whisky advertising…
0
A man will appear in court.
Man, 25, charged with attempted housebreakings in Dyce
0
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Renee MacRae murder trial Picture shows; Renee MacRae. n/a. Supplied by N/A Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder accused tried to buy a new part for car because he…
Two motorcyclists were flown to hospital following a crash on the A9 between Brora and Golspie. Pic: Scotpic
Police investigation after two taken to hospital in bike crash on A9 near Brora
0

Editor's Picks