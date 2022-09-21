German police raid properties linked to Putin ally Usmanov

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
German police raid properties linked to Putin ally Usmanov

By Press Association
September 21, 2022, 11:27 am
Masked police officers on the balcony of a house belonging to Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov during a raid in Rottach-Egern in Germany (Matthias Balk/dpa via AP)
Masked police officers on the balcony of a house belonging to Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov during a raid in Rottach-Egern in Germany (Matthias Balk/dpa via AP)

Hundreds of police officers raided two dozen properties across Germany linked to Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin

The searches were undertaken in connection with alleged breaches of sanctions and money-laundering rules, officials said.

State and federal police were searching 24 properties in Bavaria, Baden-Wuerttemberg, Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein, prosecutors in Frankfurt and Munich said in separate statements.

Alisher Usmanov
Alisher Usmanov is subject to sanctions in the UK, the US and the European Union (Nick Potts/PA)

The statement by Frankfurt prosecutors named the suspect only as a Russian businessman, but German weekly Der Spiegel, which first reported the raids – conducted by about 250 police officers – named him as Mr Usmanov.

Mr Usmanov is subject to sanctions in the UK, the US and the European Union.

Frankfurt prosecutors said the suspect of their investigation was alleged to have conducted several transactions between 2017 and 2022 using a complex network of offshore companies to hide the origin of the payments, which amounted to millions of euros.

“There is a suspicion that the sums transferred resulted from crimes, in particular tax evasion,” prosecutors said.

Munich prosecutors said in a statement that their investigation centred on allegations of payments being made to security companies guarding the properties, in breach of sanctions rules.

