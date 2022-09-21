Danish monarch tests positive for Covid after Queen’s funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Danish monarch tests positive for Covid after Queen’s funeral

By Press Association
September 21, 2022, 1:33 pm Updated: September 21, 2022, 2:23 pm
Denmark’s Queen Margrethe pays her respects to Queen Elizabeth II during her lying in state at Westminster Hall in London (John Sibley/Pool via AP)
Denmark's Queen Margrethe pays her respects to Queen Elizabeth II during her lying in state at Westminster Hall in London (John Sibley/Pool via AP)

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II has tested positive for Covid-19 after attending Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in London, the royal palace said.

Queen Margrethe, 82, who has been on the throne for 50 years, cancelled her official duties after the Tuesday night test, according to a royal household statement.

Her eldest son, heir-to-the-throne Crown Prince Frederik, and his wife, Crown Princess Mary, would would take Queen Margrethe’s place hosting a dinner with Danish government officials and members of parliament, the palace added.

Queen Margrethe II, centre, joins other foreign royals attending the Queen's funeral in Westminster Abbey on Monday
Queen Margrethe II, sixth from front, joins other foreign royals attending the Queen's funeral in Westminster Abbey on Monday (Ben Stansall/Pool via AP)

Queen Margrethe previously tested positive for the virus in February.

At the time, the palace said she had received three doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Queen Margrethe was among the dignitaries who attended the Queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

The Danish monarch’s half-century reign makes her Europe’s longest-serving sovereign following the September 8 death of the Queen, 96, who ruled for 70 years.

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark and Pavlos, Crown Prince of Greece arrive at St George’s Chapel in Windsor for the Queen's committal service
Queen Margrethe and Pavlos, Crown Prince of Greece arrive at St George's Chapel in Windsor for the Queen's committal service (Jeff J Mitchell/Pool Photo via AP)

Out of respect for the late British monarch, Queen Margrethe had asked her court to adjust the September 10-11 programme for her own 50-year anniversary commemorations.

Among the events she cancelled at short notice was an appearance on the Amalienborg Palace balcony to greet well-wishers and a ride in a horse-drawn carriage through Copenhagen.

Queen Margrethe was proclaimed queen on January 15 1972, a day after her father, King Frederik IX, died following a short illness.

