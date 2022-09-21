Declan Rice sees long-term England midfield partnership with Jude Bellingham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Declan Rice sees long-term England midfield partnership with Jude Bellingham

By Press Association
September 21, 2022, 2:27 pm
Declan Rice (right) enjoys playing alongside Jude Bellingham (left) (Nick Potts/PA)
Declan Rice (right) enjoys playing alongside Jude Bellingham (left) (Nick Potts/PA)

Declan Rice is aiming to run the England midfield alongside Jude Bellingham for the next decade.

At 23, the West Ham captain is four years Bellingham’s senior but has already been suitably impressed by the third-youngest player in England’s history.

Given their respective ages, Rice and 19-year-old Bellingham could go on to establish themselves as a partnership at international level, especially if their recent form continues.

“When I’ve played with Jude, I loved it,” Rice said ahead of the Nations League double-header against Italy and Germany.

“Obviously it takes time to gel with a partner, you’re not going to get that connection straight away. But over time you do and even with all the other midfielders in the squad, I hope that we can go on for the next 10 years and create a special, special bond in the middle of the pitch.

“I hope everyone does well because that’s what you need. You need a squad and you need everyone to be at it and you need to be ready whenever you’re called upon.”

While Bellingham impresses at Borussia Dortmund, Rice has witnessed his ability at close quarters.

Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund – UEFA Champions League – Group G – Etihad Stadium
Jude Bellingham continues to impress at Borussia Dortmund (Tim Goode/PA)

“I think he’s energetic. He’s strong, has self-belief, no fear,” Rice told talkSPORT.

“He’s got everything as a 19-year-old, you know, he’s a man, he has played on the big occasions already.

“He’s ready to play, but obviously it’s down to the manager (Gareth Southgate) to pick what he thinks is best.”

Rice also believes he and Bellingham complement each other well on the pitch and feels he can help bring the best out of the former Birmingham man.

2022/23 England men’s kits Handout Photo
Bellingham (left) and Rice (centre) have been modelling England’s new away shirt (The FA)

“If I was playing next to Jude, obviously I already have done in a major tournament, I would say to him to just to go and express himself.

“Go and do what he does best. Go and get on the ball and attack people, go and run at people.

“If you lose the ball, don’t care, just go and enjoy it and I’ll be there to defend for you.

“When you’ve got a player like that you need to give them the luxury of getting on the ball and expressing themselves and he’s got that in there He still only 19 – by the time he’s 22, 23, he’s going to be incredible.”

