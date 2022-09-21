Russians rush for flights out amid partial reservist call-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Russians rush for flights out amid partial reservist call-up

By Press Association
September 21, 2022, 2:55 pm Updated: September 21, 2022, 4:31 pm
Passengers from a Moscow-Belgrade flight, operated by Air Serbia, pass through the airport building in Belgrade, Serbia (Darko Vojinovic/AP)
Passengers from a Moscow-Belgrade flight, operated by Air Serbia, pass through the airport building in Belgrade, Serbia (Darko Vojinovic/AP)

Large numbers of Russians have rushed to book one-way tickets out of the country while they still can after Russian president Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilisation of military reservists for the war in Ukraine.

Flights filled up quickly and the prices of tickets for remaining connections skyrocketed, apparently driven by fears that Russia’s borders could soon close or of a broader call-up that might send many Russian men of fighting age to the war’s front lines.

Tickets for the Moscow-Belgrade flights operated by Air Serbia, the only European carrier besides Turkish Airlines to maintain flights to Russia despite a European Union flight embargo, have sold out for the next several days.

The price for flights from Moscow to Istanbul or Dubai increased within minutes before jumping again, reaching 9,200 euros (£8,037) for a one-way economy class fare.

Mr Putin’s decree stipulates that the amount of people called to active duty will be determined by the defence ministry.

Defence minister Sergei Shoigu said in a televised interview that 300,000 reservists with relevant combat and service experience would initially be mobilised.

Russia has seen a marked exodus of citizens since Mr Putin ordered his troops to invade Ukraine almost seven months ago.

During the early-morning address to the nation in which the president announced the partial mobilisation of reservists, he also issued a veiled nuclear threat to Russia’s enemies in the West.

Yulia, a passenger from the Moscow-Belgrade flight operated by Air Serbia, speaks to the media at the airport in Belgrade, Serbia
Yulia, a passenger on a Moscow-Belgrade flight operated by Air Serbia, speaks to reporters at the airport in Belgrade, Serbia (Darko Vojinovic/AP)

Reports of panic spreading among Russians soon flooded social networks.

Anti-war groups said the limited airplane tickets out of Russia reached enormous prices due to high demand and swiftly became unavailable.

Some postings alleged people had already been turned back from Russia’s land border with Georgia and that the website of the state Russian railway company had collapsed because too many people were checking for ways out of the country.

Social networks in Russian also surged with advice on how to avoid the mobilisation or leave the country.

In an apparent attempt to calm the panic, the head of the defence committee of the lower house of Russia’s parliament, Andrei Kartapolov, said authorities would not place additional restrictions on reservists leaving the country, according to Russian media reports.

Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu
Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu said 300,000 reservists would initially be mobilised (Russian Defence Ministry Press Service via AP)

A group based in Serbia – Russians, Belarusians, Ukrainians and Serbs Together Against War – tweeted that there were no available flights to Belgrade from Russia until mid-October. Flights to Turkey, Georgia or Armenia had also sold out, according to the Belgrade-based group.

“All the Russians who wanted to go to war already went,” the group said. “No-one else wants to go there!”

Serbia’s capital, Belgrade, has become a popular destination for Russians during the war. Up to 50,000 Russians have fled to Serbia since Russia invaded Ukraine and many have opened businesses, especially in the IT sector.

Russians do not need visas to enter Serbia, the only European country which has not joined western sanctions against Russia for its aggression in Ukraine.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

(Pasadena Fire Department via AP)
Blind dog rescued from hole at California construction site
(Nasa)
Neptune and rings shine in photos from new space telescope
US president Joe Biden addresses the United Nations General Assembly (Mary Altaffer/AP)
Russia ‘shamelessly violated’ UN Charter with war in Ukraine, says Biden
Donald Trump, right, sits with his children, from left to right, Eric, Donald Jr and Ivanka (Evan Vucci/AP)
New York attorney general sues Donald Trump and his company
Thomas Lane’s sentencing hearing was held remotely (Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office via AP)
Ex-police officer given three-year sentence in plea deal for aiding Floyd death
The UEFA Super Cup is set for a revamp and could involve teams from outside Europe (Niall Carson/PA)
UEFA considers inviting US teams to play in revamped Super Cup
Declan Rice (right) enjoys playing alongside Jude Bellingham (left) (Nick Potts/PA)
Declan Rice sees long-term England midfield partnership with Jude Bellingham
Denmark’s Queen Margrethe pays her respects to Queen Elizabeth II during her lying in state at Westminster Hall in London (John Sibley/Pool via AP)
Danish monarch tests positive for Covid after Queen’s funeral
Roger Federer will retire after playing at the 02 (James Manning/PA)
Retiring Roger Federer eyes fitting farewell alongside Rafael Nadal at Laver Cup
The IOC has questioned the veracity of corruption claims made by a former boxing and taekwondo official (Adam Davy/PA)
IOC questions veracity of corruption claims from ‘persona non grata’ ex-official

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen University cuts ties to teaching fund linked to slave trade
Zac and Lucas are looking to help Aberdeen's homeless. Supplied by Alan Mackenzie.
Help feed Aberdeen's homeless by donating McDonald's monopoly vouchers to these youngsters
0
Two whisky distillers have been sanctioned for breaking the advertising code.
'Alcohol does not have therapeutic properties' Distillers Smokehead and Stag's Breath broke whisky advertising…
0
A man will appear in court.
Man, 25, charged with attempted housebreakings in Dyce
0
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Renee MacRae murder trial Picture shows; Renee MacRae. n/a. Supplied by N/A Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder accused tried to buy a new part for car because he…
Two motorcyclists were flown to hospital following a crash on the A9 between Brora and Golspie. Pic: Scotpic
Police investigation after two taken to hospital in bike crash on A9 near Brora
0

Editor's Picks