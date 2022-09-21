Ex-police officer given three-year sentence in plea deal for aiding Floyd death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ex-police officer given three-year sentence in plea deal for aiding Floyd death

By Press Association
September 21, 2022, 3:57 pm Updated: September 21, 2022, 6:01 pm
Thomas Lane’s sentencing hearing was held remotely (Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office via AP)
A former Minneapolis police officer who pleaded guilty to a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd has been sentenced to three years.

Thomas Lane is already serving a two-and-a-half-year federal sentence for violating Mr Floyd’s civil rights.

When it comes to the state’s case, prosecutors and Lane’s lawyers had agreed to a recommended sentence of three years — which is below the sentencing guidelines — and prosecutors agreed to allow him to serve that penalty at the same time as his federal sentence, and in a federal prison.

Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane
Judge Peter Cahill accepted the plea agreement, saying he would sentence Lane below the guidelines because he had accepted responsibility.

“I think it was a very wise decision for you to accept responsibility and move on with your life,” Judge Cahill said, while acknowledging that the Floyd family had not been able to move on with theirs.

Under Minnesota rules, it is presumed Lane would serve two years of his state sentence in prison, and the rest on supervised release, commonly known as parole.

Mr Floyd, 46, died in May 2020 after Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, pinned him to the ground with a knee on his neck as the black man repeatedly said he could not breathe.

Lane, who is white, held down Mr Floyd’s legs.

County Judge Peter Cahill
J Alexander Kueng, who is black, knelt on Mr Floyd’s back, and Tou Thao, who is Hmong American, kept bystanders from intervening during the nine-and-a-half-minute restraint.

The killing, captured on widely viewed bystander video, sparked protests in Minneapolis and around the globe as part of a reckoning over racial injustice.

Wednesday’s sentencing hearing was held remotely. Lane appeared via video from the Federal Correctional Institution Englewood, the low-security federal prison camp in Littleton, Colorado.

Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter and was given a twenty-two-and-a-half-year state sentence in 2021. He also pleaded guilty to a federal count of violating Mr Floyd’s civil rights, and his state and federal sentences are being served at the same time.

Kueng and Thao were also convicted on federal civil rights charges and were sentenced to three and three-and-a-half years respectively.

People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest in Brighton, sparked by the death of George Floyd
They have not yet reported to federal prison, and are scheduled to go to trial on state charges of aiding and abetting both murder and manslaughter in October.

When Lane pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter earlier this year, he admitted that he intentionally helped restrain Mr Floyd in a way that created an unreasonable risk and caused his death.

As part of the plea agreement, a more serious count of aiding and abetting second-degree unintentional murder was dismissed.

In his plea agreement, Lane admitted that he knew from his training that restraining Mr Floyd in that way created a serious risk of death, and that he heard Mr Floyd say he could not breathe, knew Mr Floyd fell silent, had no pulse and appeared to have lost consciousness.

The plea agreement says Lane knew Mr Floyd should have been rolled onto his side — and evidence shows he asked twice if that should be done — but he continued to assist in the restraint despite the risk.

Lane agreed the restraint was “unreasonable under the circumstances and constituted an unlawful use of force”.

