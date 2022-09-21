New York attorney general sues Donald Trump and his company

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

New York attorney general sues Donald Trump and his company

By Press Association
September 21, 2022, 5:17 pm
Donald Trump, right, sits with his children, from left to right, Eric, Donald Jr and Ivanka (Evan Vucci/AP)
Donald Trump, right, sits with his children, from left to right, Eric, Donald Jr and Ivanka (Evan Vucci/AP)

New York’s attorney general has sued former US president Donald Trump and his company, alleging business fraud involving some of their most prized assets, including properties in Manhattan, Chicago and Washington, DC.

Attorney General Letitia James’s lawsuit, filed in state court in New York, is the culmination of the Democrat’s three-year civil investigation into Mr Trump and the Trump Organisation.

Mr Trump’s three eldest children, Donald Jr, Ivanka and Eric Trump, were also named as defendants, along with two long-time company executives, Allen Weisselberg and Jeffrey McConney.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James
New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced details of the lawsuit at a news conference on Wednesday (Seth Wenig/AP)

The lawsuit seeks to strike at the core of what made Mr Trump famous, taking a blacklight to the image of wealth and opulence he has embraced throughout his career — first as a real estate developer, then as a reality TV host on The Apprentice and Celebrity Apprentice, and later as president.

Ms James, a Democrat, announced details of the lawsuit at a news conference on Wednesday.

The case was listed on a court docket on Wednesday morning.

“Donald Trump falsely inflated his net worth by billions of dollars to unjustly enrich himself, and cheat the system, thereby cheating all of us,” Ms James said at the news conference.

The goal, the attorney general’s office has said, was to burnish Mr Trump’s billionaire image and the value of his properties when doing so gave him an advantage, while playing down the value of assets at other times for tax purposes.

Ms James is seeking to remove the Trumps from businesses engaged in the alleged fraud and wants an independent monitor appointed for no less than five years to oversee the Trump Organisation’s compliance, financial reporting, valuations and disclosures to lenders, insurers and tax authorities.

She is seeking to replace the current trustees of Mr Trump’s revocable trust, which controls his business interests, with an independent trustee, to bar Mr Trump and the Trump Organisation from entering into commercial real estate acquisitions for five years, from obtaining loans from banks in New York for five years and permanently bar Mr Trump and his three eldest children from serving as an officer or director in any New York corporation or similar business entity registered and/or licensed in New York State.

She also seeks to permanently bar Mr Weisselberg and Mr McConney from serving in the financial control function of any New York corporation or similar business entity registered and/or licensed in New York State.

Ms James said her investigation uncovered potential criminal violations, including falsifying business records, issuing false financial statements, insurance fraud, conspiracy and bank fraud.

She said her office was referring these findings to federal prosecutors and the Internal Revenue Service.

Alina Habba, a lawyer for Mr Trump, said the lawsuit “is neither focused on the facts nor the law — rather, it is solely focused on advancing the attorney general’s political agenda”.

“It is abundantly clear that the Attorney General’s Office has exceeded its statutory authority by prying into transactions where absolutely no wrongdoing has taken place,” Ms Habba said.

“We are confident that our judicial system will not stand for this unchecked abuse of authority, and we look forward to defending our client against each and every one of the attorney general’s meritless claims.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

(Pasadena Fire Department via AP)
Blind dog rescued from hole at California construction site
(Nasa)
Neptune and rings shine in photos from new space telescope
US president Joe Biden addresses the United Nations General Assembly (Mary Altaffer/AP)
Russia ‘shamelessly violated’ UN Charter with war in Ukraine, says Biden
Thomas Lane’s sentencing hearing was held remotely (Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office via AP)
Ex-police officer given three-year sentence in plea deal for aiding Floyd death
The UEFA Super Cup is set for a revamp and could involve teams from outside Europe (Niall Carson/PA)
UEFA considers inviting US teams to play in revamped Super Cup
Passengers from a Moscow-Belgrade flight, operated by Air Serbia, pass through the airport building in Belgrade, Serbia (Darko Vojinovic/AP)
Russians rush for flights out amid partial reservist call-up
Declan Rice (right) enjoys playing alongside Jude Bellingham (left) (Nick Potts/PA)
Declan Rice sees long-term England midfield partnership with Jude Bellingham
Denmark’s Queen Margrethe pays her respects to Queen Elizabeth II during her lying in state at Westminster Hall in London (John Sibley/Pool via AP)
Danish monarch tests positive for Covid after Queen’s funeral
Roger Federer will retire after playing at the 02 (James Manning/PA)
Retiring Roger Federer eyes fitting farewell alongside Rafael Nadal at Laver Cup
The IOC has questioned the veracity of corruption claims made by a former boxing and taekwondo official (Adam Davy/PA)
IOC questions veracity of corruption claims from ‘persona non grata’ ex-official

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen University cuts ties to teaching fund linked to slave trade
Zac and Lucas are looking to help Aberdeen's homeless. Supplied by Alan Mackenzie.
Help feed Aberdeen's homeless by donating McDonald's monopoly vouchers to these youngsters
0
Two whisky distillers have been sanctioned for breaking the advertising code.
'Alcohol does not have therapeutic properties' Distillers Smokehead and Stag's Breath broke whisky advertising…
0
A man will appear in court.
Man, 25, charged with attempted housebreakings in Dyce
0
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Renee MacRae murder trial Picture shows; Renee MacRae. n/a. Supplied by N/A Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder accused tried to buy a new part for car because he…
Two motorcyclists were flown to hospital following a crash on the A9 between Brora and Golspie. Pic: Scotpic
Police investigation after two taken to hospital in bike crash on A9 near Brora
0

Editor's Picks