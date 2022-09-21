Russia ‘shamelessly violated’ UN Charter with war in Ukraine, says Biden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Russia ‘shamelessly violated’ UN Charter with war in Ukraine, says Biden

By Press Association
September 21, 2022, 5:41 pm
US president Joe Biden addresses the United Nations General Assembly (Mary Altaffer/AP)
US president Joe Biden addresses the United Nations General Assembly (Mary Altaffer/AP)

US president Joe Biden declared at the United Nations on Wednesday that Russia had “shamelessly violated the core tenets” of the UN with its “brutal, needless war” in Ukraine.

He said the war was an affront to the heart of what the international body stood for as he looked to rally allies to stand firm in backing the Ukrainian resistance.

Delivering a forceful condemnation of Russia’s seven-month invasion, Mr Biden said reports of Russian abuses against civilians in Ukraine “should make your blood run cold”.

US president Joe Biden addresses the UN General Assembly
Joe Biden also highlighted the consequences of the invasion for the world’s food supply (Mary Altaffer/AP)

And he said Russian president Vladimir Putin’s new nuclear threats against Europe showed “reckless disregard” for Russia’s responsibilities as a signatory to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

He criticised Russia for scheduling “sham referenda” this week in territory it has forcibly seized in Ukraine.

“A permanent member of the UN Security Council invaded its neighbour, attempted to erase a sovereign state from the map. Russia has shamelessly violated the core tenets of the UN charter,” he told his UN audience.

The Russian delegation watch Mr Biden make his address
The Russian delegation watch Mr Biden make his address (Julia Nikhinson/AP)

Mr Biden called on all nations, whether democracies or autocracies, to speak out against Russia’s invasion and to bolster Ukraine’s effort to defend itself.

“We will stand in solidarity against Russia’s aggression, period,” Mr Biden said.

Mr Biden also highlighted the consequences of the invasion for the world’s food supply, pledging 2.9 billion US dollars (£2.6 billion) in global food security aid to address shortages caused by the war and the effects of climate change.

He praised a UN-brokered effort to create a corridor for Ukrainian grain to be exported by sea, and called on the agreement to be continued despite the ongoing conflict.

During his time at the UN General Assembly, Mr Biden also planned to meet on Wednesday with British Prime Minister Liz Truss and press allies to meet an 18 billion US dollars (£15.9 billion) target to replenish the Global Fund to Fight Aids, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

But the heart of the president’s visit to the UN this year was his full-throated censure of Russia as its war nears the seven-month mark.

Russian president Vladimir Putin
Russian president Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilisation on Wednesday (Russian Presidential Press Service via AP)

The address came as Russian-controlled regions of eastern and southern Ukraine have announced plans to hold Kremlin-backed referenda in days ahead on becoming part of Russia and as Moscow is losing ground in the invasion.

Mr Putin also announced a partial mobilisation to call up 300,000 reservists on Wednesday, and accused the West of engaging in “nuclear blackmail”.

The White House said the global food security funding included two billion US dollars in direct humanitarian assistance through the United States Agency for International Development. The balance of the money would go to global development projects meant to boost the efficiency and resilience of the global food supply.

This year’s UN gathering is back to being a full-scale, in-person event after two years of curtailed activity due to the pandemic.

