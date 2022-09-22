Max Whitlock decides to miss World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Max Whitlock decides to miss World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool

By Press Association
September 22, 2022, 1:03 pm
Olympic champion Max Whitlock will miss next month’s World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool (Mike Egerton/PA)
Olympic champion Max Whitlock will miss next month’s World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool (Mike Egerton/PA)

Max Whitlock will miss next month’s World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool after deciding to extend his time away from the sport following his second Olympic triumph in Tokyo last year.

Whitlock’s absence represents a major blow to organisers of the first World Championships to be staged in Britain since 2015 in Glasgow – coincidentally where Whitlock won the first of his three world crowns.

Whitlock, who also sat out the European Championships and the Commonwealth Games this year, remains fully committed to returning to pursue a third Olympic gold medal in Paris in 2024, the PA news agency understands.

Gymnastics – 2015 World Championships – Day Three – The SSE Hydro
Max Whitlock won his first world title in Glasgow in 2015 (Danny Lawson/PA)

The five-strong Great Britain men’s team comprises Joe Fraser, Jake Jarman, Giarni Regini-Moran, James Hall and Courtney Tulloch, with the women’s team expected to be announced next week.

The 23-year-old Fraser will head into the Championships fresh from a triple gold medal haul from the Europeans in Munich last month, including becoming the first British man to clinch the prestigious all-around title.

“It’s been an incredible year so far and this is the big finale,” said Fraser, who defied a fractured foot to also win three gold medals in Birmingham.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Eleven
Jake Jarman will bid to build on his four gold medals in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)

“I’m really excited to get out there with this team. I’m proud of the journey we’ve all been on this year, performing our routines under pressure and delivering our best.”

Jarman, 20, will be making his worlds debut after a spectacular year in which he made history by winning four gold medals at the Commonwealth Games.

“Being part of this team is very special, and after two major Championships back to back, going into this worlds together feels like a big moment,” said Jarman.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

John McGinn captained Scotland to victory over Ukraine (Steve Welsh/PA)
Wearing armband feeling ‘more natural’ to stand-in Scotland skipper John McGinn
Wales’ Daniel James, left, and Jonny Williams in discussion after the final whistle (Tim Goode/PA)
Robert Page shunning World Cup talk to focus on ‘final’ showdown with Poland
Republic of Ireland striker Scott Hogan is confident he is yet to reach his peak (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)
In-form Ireland forward Scott Hogan: I’d like to think that I’m improving
England’s Harry Kane during a training session at St. George’s (Simon Marper/PA)
England captain Harry Kane feels fitter than ever thanks to personal physio
Manchester United’s Harry Maguire is not playing as much as he used to (Mike Egerton/PA)
Harry Maguire situation ‘not ideal’ but Gareth Southgate still rates England man
Corry Evans is back in the Northern Ireland squad after missing June’s fixtures (Liam McBurney/PA)
Corry Evans hails brother Jonny on the brink of his 100th Northern Ireland cap
Josh Doig has been promoted (Steve Welsh/PA)
Scotland bring in Declan Gallagher and Josh Doig for Nations League games
Wales’ Kieffer Moore celebrates scoring in his side’s 2-1 Nations League defeat to Belgium (Tim Moore/PA)
Wales lose to Belgium in Nations League despite encouraging display in Brussels
Shaun McWilliams is a doubt for Northampton (Leila Coker/PA)
Tyler Magloire and Shaun McWilliams doubtful as Northampton host Stockport
Gareth Southgate wants to see a ruthless streak in his England squad (Mike Egerton/PA)
Gareth Southgate: England must be completely ruthless from now until World Cup

More from Press and Journal

Scotland's Kieran Tierney during a UEFA Nations League match against Ukraine.
Scotland will use summer shocker in Dublin as motivation to put things right in…
0
Cameron Harper.
Cameron Harper will reap benefits of adaptability later in career, says Caley Thistle coach…
0
Original planning permission was refused earlier this year.
Mowi appeals refusal of Loch Hourn fish farm expansion by Highland councillors
0
Catherine Graham is raising money for the Institute of Cancer Research.
Elgin physiotherapist raises more than £10,000 for cancer research in memory of friend
0
Courtney Ferguson and Trevor Botwood at the Ben Nevis summit. Supplied by Courtney Ferguson/NHS Lothian/PA.
Rambler returns to climb Ben Nevis with NHS physio who saved his life there
0
Thrilling world of Arenacross is roaring towards P&J Live.
Fast and furious Arenacross is racing to P&J Live
0

Editor's Picks