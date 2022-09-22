Mexican police injured in blast during protest over students’ disappearance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mexican police injured in blast during protest over students’ disappearance

By Press Association
September 22, 2022, 11:00 pm
Police officers take cover behind a shield wall during clashes with demonstrators (Fernando Llano/AP)
Police officers take cover behind a shield wall during clashes with demonstrators (Fernando Llano/AP)

An explosion has occurred outside Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office, injuring police as protesters demonstrating ahead of the anniversary of the 2014 disappearance of 43 students clashed with officers in riot gear.

A number of police officers were injured by the explosion and taken away in ambulances. B

Members of a bomb squad cordoned off the area.

The protest was just one of a host of activities planned in advance of Monday’s eighth anniversary of the students’ disappearances.

Mexico Protest
Demonstrators throw stones at the police (Fernando Llano/AP)

On September 26 2014, police in Iguala, Guerrero, abducted 43 students from a radical teachers’ college. They were allegedly turned over to a drugs gang and never seen again. Three victims were later identified by burned bone fragments.

Last month, interior undersecretary Alejandro Encinas, who leads a truth commission investigating the case, called it a “state crime” and directly implicated the military, among other state actors including local and state police.

Former attorney general Jesus Murillo Karam, who oversaw the original investigation into the disappearances, was arrested last month on charges of torture, official misconduct and forced disappearance.

Last week, Mexico arrested a retired general, who had been in charge of the local army base in Iguala when the abductions occurred.

Dozens of student protesters arrived at the Attorney General’s Office on board buses on Thursday morning. Police with helmets and riot shields formed several lines of defence in front the entrances.

On Wednesday, activists had vandalised the exterior of Israel’s embassy in Mexico City.

Mexico is seeking the extradition from Israel of another key figure in the investigation of the students’ disappearance.

