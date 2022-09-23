Denmark to allow mink breeding to resume next year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Denmark to allow mink breeding to resume next year

By Press Association
September 23, 2022, 11:23 am
Mink farming is to resume in Denmark (Chris Ison/PA)
Mink farming is to resume in Denmark (Chris Ison/PA)

Denmark’s government has said a temporary ban on mink breeding will expire on January 1, allowing the industry to resume but at a ”significantly reduced” level compared to before the coronavirus pandemic.

The Danish government nearly two years ago ordered a cull of millions of minks to minimise the risk of the small mammals retransmitting the virus.

The Scandinavian country banned mink farming in November 2020 to contain a mutated version of the coronavirus that could spread to people.

The Environment and Food Ministry said health officials now think “there is a limited risk to public health by resuming significantly reduced mink production and by introducing infection prevention measures”.

Car boot sale
Most mink fur is exported to China (Ben Birchall/PA)

The government said the decision to lift the temporary ban was based on an assessment by the Statens Serum Institut, a government agency that maps the spread of diseases in Denmark.

Food, agriculture and fisheries minister Rasmus Prehn and institute officials plan to meet later with representatives of the Danish mink industry to “review the infection prevention measures for the industry”.

The government said veterinary and health authorities have drawn up a model with requirements for handling Covid-19 in mink herds that breeders must “implement and comply with in order to be able to keep mink again after the turn of the year”.

Denmark was one of the world’s main mink fur exporters, producing an estimated 17 million furs per year.

Kopenhagen Fur, a cooperative of 1,500 Danish breeders, accounted for 40% of global mink production. Most of its exports went to China and Hong Kong.

