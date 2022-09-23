European bosses ‘exploring different ideas’ amid talk of taking Super Cup to USA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
European bosses ‘exploring different ideas’ amid talk of taking Super Cup to USA

By Press Association
September 23, 2022, 2:10 pm
A revamped Super Cup to kick off the European season could be played in the United States (Niall Carson/PA)
A revamped Super Cup to kick off the European season could be played in the United States (Niall Carson/PA)

European football bosses have admitted they are “exploring different ideas” as discussions continue behind the scenes about taking a revamped UEFA Super Cup to the United States.

The PA news agency understands substantive talks have taken place over a four-team Super Cup being played as a season-opening event in the US from 2024, potentially featuring the champions of Major League Soccer alongside the winners of UEFA’s three men’s club competitions.

Nasser Al Khelaifi, who as well as being chairman of the European Club Association and president of Paris St Germain is a UEFA executive committee member, was asked whether taking UEFA matches outside Europe was beyond the realms of possibility at the ECA’s General Assembly in Istanbul on Friday.

He said: “We didn’t discuss America, specifically, we didn’t agree anything basically.

“What we are trying to do is help to grow and develop our competitions. We have the right to think about it, to explore different ideas and to look at what makes sense or not, but for today, I can confirm nothing.

“But why not look for all the opportunities that we have to grow our clubs and our competitions?”

UEFA and the ECA see the US as a major growth market. They have achieved a 150 per cent increase in the value of their English-language broadcast rights in the US as part of their new commercial joint venture, compared to the current cycle.

That rights deal was brokered by Relevent, a company which has previously tried, without success, to organise regular-season LaLiga matches in the US.

Ajax chief executive Edwin Van Der Sar said it was
Ajax chief executive Edwin Van Der Sar said it was "nothing new" for European club games at domestic level to be played abroad (John Walton/PA)

Ajax chief executive Edwin Van Der Sar, another member of the ECA board, also did not dismiss the possibility of UEFA matches going overseas in the future.

The former Manchester United goalkeeper said: “You pretend it’s completely new or something that the games are played abroad.

“The Italian Super Cup and certain cup finals are also played in different countries than the home country itself. National associations and national leagues are already playing abroad in certain finals.

“I am not sure how far the idea from UEFA or the ECA (has advanced), but of course it’s nothing new that certain games are being played abroad.”

Sources have told PA that all options to attract families and female fans to a new-look Super Cup would be considered, whether it be placing the matches within a weekend festival or having pop acts perform before games or at half-time.

Formula One president and CEO Stefano Domenicali attended the ECA's General Assembly
Formula One president and CEO Stefano Domenicali attended the ECA's General Assembly (David Davies/PA)

They point out that other sports have successfully taken matches into new markets, such as the NFL playing regular-season games in London.

Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali attended the General Assembly, with the ECA keen to hear from other sports and businesses about how they have generated new revenue streams.

As well as selling broadcast rights, F1 also sells countries the right to host its events, which may be something the UEFA-ECA joint venture could look at with the Super Cup.

Al Khelaifi paid tribute to Domenicali in his address to the Assembly, saying: “I remember the first time we met, I was inspired by your vision, your ideas and your project.

“You have made Formula 1 more than a sport. You have created a lifestyle and a brand. Entertainment is at the heart of everything you do. Formula 1 has an amazing leader. I am sure we will be inspired by what you will tell us later today.”

He added that the ECA’s relationship with F1 was evidence that the ECA was “open-minded and pushing forward ideas”.

He added: “We need always to be creative and think out of the box; standing still is going backwards.”

