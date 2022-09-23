Barbra Streisand songs from 1962 to be released

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Barbra Streisand songs from 1962 to be released

By Press Association
September 23, 2022, 3:17 pm
Barbra Streisand performed in a New York nightclub 60 years ago (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP,)
Barbra Streisand performed in a New York nightclub 60 years ago (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP,)

A series of 1962 performances by Barbra Streisand at a Manhattan nightclub before she became a superstar have been remastered and will be released this autumn.

Barbra Streisand — Live At The Bon Soir features songs from a three-night stint at the Bon Soir nightclub in Greenwich Village. The sessions led to the singer’s first record deal.

Columbia Records and Legacy Recordings announced on Friday that the remastered sessions would be released on November 4.

The performances were intended to become Streisand’s first album but instead many of the songs were redone as studio recordings and released as her Grammy-winning self-titled debut album in 1963.

Streisand kept the recordings in her personal collection and she approved the release after engineer Jochem van der Saag used technology to improve their quality, according to a news release.

The nightclub’s acoustics were not meant for professional recording but modern techniques allowed Mr Van der Saag to separate Streisand’s vocals from the instrument sounds.

The release will allow listeners “to witness 20-year old Streisand at the dawn of her unparalleled career”, Friday’s announcement said.

“I had never even been in a nightclub until I sang in one,” Streisand said in a statement, noting the release comes 60 years after the Bon Soir sessions.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Music

Scottish legends Travis will headline the Music Hall in Aberdeen as part of the True North festival.
Travis ready to celebrate a soundtrack to fans' lives in Aberdeen
0
George Ezra to play Aberdeen
All you need to know about George Ezra's P&J Live gig in Aberdeen
0
The Killers plays the Pyramid Stage on the fourth day of Glastonbury (Aaron Chown/PA)
Ticket sale dates for Glastonbury 2023 announced
Festival-goers (Ben Birchall/PA)
Mini-budget ‘missed opportunity’ to help culture and night-time sectors
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend (Ian West/PA)
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen ‘cautiously optimistic’ about new pregnancy
Stormzy’s new music video features a host of famous faces (Stormzy/KLVDR/PA)
Stormzy enlists Theroux, Bolt and Mourinho for star-studded music video
Los Bitchos rocked the Lemon Tree with Latin style grooves, kicking off this year's True North festival. Picture by Paul Glendell.
REVIEW: Los Bitchos bring Latin fever to True North
0
Joy Crookes attending the announcement of the shortlist for 2022 Mercury Music Prize (Ian West/PA)
Mercury Prize announces new date after being postponed following Queen’s death
Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec (Ian West/PA)
Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara announce tour dates for new Christmas show
Nitin Sawhney will headline The Music Hall as part of the True North Festival. Photo by Suki Dhanda
Acclaimed composer, producer and musician Nitin Sawhney takes break from busy schedule to headline…
0

More from Press and Journal

Poundland finally opened its new store in Waterstone's old premises in the Trinity Centre in Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson.
'We're happy to be back': Poundland opens doors to long-awaited new premises in Trinity…
0
Sally Foulds died in a crash on the A95. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Woman who died in A95 crash involving lorry named as Sally Foulds from Nethy…
0
To go with story by Ross Hempseed. John McNab died in car crash near Invernmoriston Picture shows; John McNab. Perth. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Missing pensioner’s body lay undiscovered in car for up to three days after Highland…
Food and Drink Gumboots Concept Eatery, Lonmay, Fraserburgh Pictured are Terri Crowther, Livinia Price and Luis Fonseca Picture by Darrell Benns Pictured on 07/09/2021 CR0037890
Gumboots: The new Fraserburgh cafe fighting food waste and satisfying taste buds
0
From L-R: Arsenal's Kim Little, Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema celebrate the opening goal against Brighton in WSL. (Photo by Liam Asman/SPP/Shutterstock)
Rachel Corsie: WSL started with a bang - and is set for another thrilling…
Nature Watch: Enthralled by the marine riches of Ardmair Bay
0

Editor's Picks