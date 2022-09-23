Thailand’s government to relax pandemic rules as emergency decree lifts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Thailand’s government to relax pandemic rules as emergency decree lifts

By Press Association
September 23, 2022, 4:04 pm
Commuters wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus at a skytrain station in Bangkok (Sakchai Lalit/AP)

Thailand’s government is to lift an emergency decree imposed in March 2020 in the battle against coronavirus as it relaxes most pandemic restrictions.

From October 1, foreign visitors will no longer be required to show proof of being vaccinated, and people found to be infected will no longer need to quarantine.

The emergency decree, which has been renewed repeatedly despite opposition, will not be extended at the end of this month, officials said.

The decree, which allowed the government to take action such as curtail movements, limit crowd sizes and close private establishments, was also used against anti-government protesters.

Customers wearing face masks are reflected in a mirror at Siam Centre shopping mall in Bangkok (Sakchai Lalit/AP)

“The overall trend globally of the Covid situation is improving. The number of new cases is in decline and the number of deaths is falling,” said Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesperson for the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. He said the centre will also halt operations and be dissolved.

“At present, the public and businesses can live and move forward with economic activities,” Mr Taweesin said.

He said the changes result from the Public Health Ministry’s downgrading the status of Covid-19 from a dangerous communicable disease to an infectious disease under surveillance.

The centre reported 752 new Covid-19 cases on Friday and nine deaths. It said the percentage of hospital beds allocated for coronavirus patients that are occupied has fallen to 8.3% from 15.8% in July.

“We may have small waves after this. And we will ask the public to continue practising general preventive measures, including continuing to wear masks in public” although they will not be mandatory, Mr Taweesin said.

Thailand’s huge, lucrative tourism industry was devastated by local and worldwide measures to contain the pandemic. So far this year, it has seen arrivals rebound with 5.2 million visitors to date.

