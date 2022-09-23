Worshippers killed in car bomb attack at Kabul mosque

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Worshippers killed in car bomb attack at Kabul mosque

By Press Association
September 23, 2022, 4:39 pm
Taliban fighters stand guard at the explosion site, near a mosque, in Kabul (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP)
Taliban fighters stand guard at the explosion site, near a mosque, in Kabul (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP)

A car bomb went off as worshippers were leaving a Kabul mosque, killing at least seven people and wounding 41 including several children, a Taliban official said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing, the latest in a steady stream of attacks since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan just over a year ago.

A column of black smoke rose into the sky and shots rang out several minutes after the explosion near the mosque, located in a high-profile diplomatic neighbourhood of the Afghan capital.

A Taliban-appointed Interior Ministry spokesman, Abdul Nafi Takor, said the vehicle with explosives was parked by the roadside near the mosque and detonated as worshippers were coming out after Friday prayers. He added that an investigation was under way, with police at the site.

Afghanistan Explosion
The explosion went off near a mosque in Afghanistan’s capital (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP)

The Italian Emergency Hospital, one of Kabul’s clinics that treated the victims, said it received 14 casualties from the site, with four dead on arrival.

Khalid Zadran, a spokesman for the Kabul police chief, said worshippers were intentionally targeted as they were leaving the Wazir Akbar Khan Mosque.

“Targeting mosques and worshippers is an unforgivable crime, the nation should cooperate with the regime in eliminating criminals,” said Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.

The Islamic State group — a top rival of the Taliban since their takeover in Afghanistan just over a year ago — has previously targeted mosques and worshippers, and especially members of Afghanistan’s minority Shiites in attacks.

The United Nations mission in Kabul tweeted that the bombing was another “bitter reminder of ongoing insecurity and terrorist activity in Afghanistan.”

“Our thoughts are with the families of those killed, wishing speedy recovery to the injured,” added the mission, known as UNAMA.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Israeli soldiers manning a roadblock near Nablus (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
Israeli soldiers shoot Palestinian motorist in alleged ramming attack
Gareth Southgate’s side have not won in five matches (Nick Potts/PA)
Gareth Southgate urges England ‘to stay really tight’ after poor run of form
A religious icon is seen damaged from shrapnel at the entrance of a chapel in the retaken village of Bohorodychne, eastern Ukraine (Leo Correa/AP)
Russia pounds Ukrainian cities as Kremlin organises votes in occupied areas
Harry Maguire started England’s defeat in Italy despite his inconsistent form at Manchester United (Antonio Calanni/AP)
Harry Maguire insists England need a ‘little bit more quality’ in final third
This image provided by the National Hurricane Centre National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows a satellite view as Hurricane Fiona moves up the United States Atlantic coast (AP)
Canada braced for wrath of Fiona as cyclone approaches
David Malpass, president of the World Bank Group (Issel Kato/AP)
World Bank boss says he will not quit over climate change remarks
Protesters gather outside the Capitol to voice their dissent with an abortion ruling in Phoenix, Arizona (Matt York/PA)
Judge clears Arizona to enforce near-total ban on abortion
(AP Photo/File)
Oscar-winning Cuckoo’s Nest actor Louise Fletcher dies aged 88
Gareth Southgate’s side suffered defeat in Milan (Nick Potts/PA)
Gareth Southgate sees England positives despite facing boos after Italy defeat
England endured a frustrating night in Milan (Nick Potts/PA).
Toothless England relegated from Nations League after defeat in Italy

More from Press and Journal

Poundland finally opened its new store in Waterstone's old premises in the Trinity Centre in Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson.
'We're happy to be back': Poundland opens doors to long-awaited new premises in Trinity…
0
Sally Foulds died in a crash on the A95. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Woman who died in A95 crash involving lorry named as Sally Foulds from Nethy…
0
To go with story by Ross Hempseed. John McNab died in car crash near Invernmoriston Picture shows; John McNab. Perth. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Missing pensioner’s body lay undiscovered in car for up to three days after Highland…
Food and Drink Gumboots Concept Eatery, Lonmay, Fraserburgh Pictured are Terri Crowther, Livinia Price and Luis Fonseca Picture by Darrell Benns Pictured on 07/09/2021 CR0037890
Gumboots: The new Fraserburgh cafe fighting food waste and satisfying taste buds
0
From L-R: Arsenal's Kim Little, Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema celebrate the opening goal against Brighton in WSL. (Photo by Liam Asman/SPP/Shutterstock)
Rachel Corsie: WSL started with a bang - and is set for another thrilling…
Nature Watch: Enthralled by the marine riches of Ardmair Bay
0

Editor's Picks