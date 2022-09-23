Dozens dead after boat carrying migrants from Lebanon sinks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Dozens dead after boat carrying migrants from Lebanon sinks

By Press Association
September 23, 2022, 4:46 pm
Lebanese and Palestinian ambulances wait at the site where the dead and survivors have been brought ashore (Bilal Hussein/AP)
Lebanese and Palestinian ambulances wait at the site where the dead and survivors have been brought ashore (Bilal Hussein/AP)

At least 77 people died when a boat carrying migrants from Lebanon sank in Syrian waters, the country’s health minister said.

Syrian authorities said some family members of the victims have started crossing into Syria from Lebanon to help identify their loved ones and retrieve their bodies.

The incident is the deadliest since a surging number of Lebanese, Syrians and Palestinians have tried to flee crisis-hit Lebanon by sea to Europe.

In Lebanon alone, tens of thousands of people have lost their jobs and the Lebanese pound has lost more than 90% of its value, eradicating the purchasing power of thousands of families who now live in extreme poverty.

Lebanon Migration
A Palestinian rescue team stands on the shore near where the sinking occurred (Bilal Hussein/AP)

Health minister Mohammed Hassan Ghabbash was quoted as saying 20 people were rescued alive and are receiving treatment at al-Basel hospital in the Syrian coastal city of Tartus.

He added that medical authorities have been on alert since Thursday afternoon to help in the search operations.

An official at al-Basel said that eight of those rescued were in intensive care. The official also confirmed the 77 deaths.

Lebanese transport minister Ali Hamie said the survivors included 12 Syrians, five Lebanese and three Palestinians.

Earlier in the day, Tartus governor Abdul-Halim Khalil told the pro-government Sham FM Radio that the search was under way for more bodies off his country’s coast. Mr Khalil said the boat sank on Wednesday.

Syria’s state news agency, SANA, quoted a port official as saying that 31 bodies were washed ashore while the rest were picked up by Syrian boats in a search operation that started on Thursday evening.

Wissam Tellawi, one of the survivors being treated at al-Basel, lost two daughters. His wife and two sons are still missing. The bodies of his daughters, Mae and Maya, were brought to Lebanon early on Friday and buried in their northern home town of Qarqaf.

Lebanon Migration
A Palestinian man shows on his mobile phone a picture of his brother who is missing (Bilal Hussein/AP)

“He told me by telephone, ‘I am fine’ but the children are lost,” said Mr Tellawi’s father, who identified himself as Abu Mahmoud. The father told the local Al-Jadeed TV that his son gave smugglers the family’s apartment in return for taking him and his family to Europe.

In the aftermath of the disaster, the Lebanese army said troops stormed the homes of several suspected smugglers, detaining four in the northern city of Tripoli, Lebanon’s second-largest and most impoverished. Three others were detained in the nearby village of Deir Ammar.

The military said the suspects were involved in smuggling of migrants by sea while others were planning to buy boats for the same reason.

Lebanon has a population of six million, including one million Syrian refugees, and has been in the grips of a severe economic meltdown since late 2019 that has pulled over three-quarters of the population into poverty.

In April, a boat carrying dozens of Lebanese, Syrians and Palestinians trying to migrate by sea to Italy went down more than three miles from the port of Tripoli, following a confrontation with the Lebanese navy. Dozens were killed in the incident.

Migrants have been leaving the country from the northern Lebanese coast, the most impoverished region in the small country.

On Wednesday, Lebanese officials said naval forces rescued a boat carrying 55 migrants after it faced technical problems about seven miles off the coast of the northern region of Akkar. It said the people rescued included two pregnant women and two children.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Israeli soldiers manning a roadblock near Nablus (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
Israeli soldiers shoot Palestinian motorist in alleged ramming attack
Gareth Southgate’s side have not won in five matches (Nick Potts/PA)
Gareth Southgate urges England ‘to stay really tight’ after poor run of form
A religious icon is seen damaged from shrapnel at the entrance of a chapel in the retaken village of Bohorodychne, eastern Ukraine (Leo Correa/AP)
Russia pounds Ukrainian cities as Kremlin organises votes in occupied areas
Harry Maguire started England’s defeat in Italy despite his inconsistent form at Manchester United (Antonio Calanni/AP)
Harry Maguire insists England need a ‘little bit more quality’ in final third
This image provided by the National Hurricane Centre National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows a satellite view as Hurricane Fiona moves up the United States Atlantic coast (AP)
Canada braced for wrath of Fiona as cyclone approaches
David Malpass, president of the World Bank Group (Issel Kato/AP)
World Bank boss says he will not quit over climate change remarks
Protesters gather outside the Capitol to voice their dissent with an abortion ruling in Phoenix, Arizona (Matt York/PA)
Judge clears Arizona to enforce near-total ban on abortion
(AP Photo/File)
Oscar-winning Cuckoo’s Nest actor Louise Fletcher dies aged 88
Gareth Southgate’s side suffered defeat in Milan (Nick Potts/PA)
Gareth Southgate sees England positives despite facing boos after Italy defeat
England endured a frustrating night in Milan (Nick Potts/PA).
Toothless England relegated from Nations League after defeat in Italy

More from Press and Journal

Poundland finally opened its new store in Waterstone's old premises in the Trinity Centre in Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson.
'We're happy to be back': Poundland opens doors to long-awaited new premises in Trinity…
0
Sally Foulds died in a crash on the A95. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Woman who died in A95 crash involving lorry named as Sally Foulds from Nethy…
0
To go with story by Ross Hempseed. John McNab died in car crash near Invernmoriston Picture shows; John McNab. Perth. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Missing pensioner’s body lay undiscovered in car for up to three days after Highland…
Food and Drink Gumboots Concept Eatery, Lonmay, Fraserburgh Pictured are Terri Crowther, Livinia Price and Luis Fonseca Picture by Darrell Benns Pictured on 07/09/2021 CR0037890
Gumboots: The new Fraserburgh cafe fighting food waste and satisfying taste buds
0
From L-R: Arsenal's Kim Little, Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema celebrate the opening goal against Brighton in WSL. (Photo by Liam Asman/SPP/Shutterstock)
Rachel Corsie: WSL started with a bang - and is set for another thrilling…
Nature Watch: Enthralled by the marine riches of Ardmair Bay
0

Editor's Picks