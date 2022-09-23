Spain Women players deny asking for national coach Jorge Vilda to be sacked

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Spain Women players deny asking for national coach Jorge Vilda to be sacked

By Press Association
September 23, 2022, 8:40 pm Updated: September 23, 2022, 9:08 pm
Spain’s Alexia Putellas missed Euro 2022 through injury (Nick Potts/PA)
Spain’s Alexia Putellas missed Euro 2022 through injury (Nick Potts/PA)

Spain’s women players insist they have never called for the dismissal of head coach Jorge Vilda – and hit out at the governing body for going public over their concerns.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation said it had received 15 e-mails from players who refused to continue representing their country under Vilda.

According to the national governing body, the players had claimed Vilda’s regime was affecting their “health” and “emotional state” and “as long as it is not reversed they renounce the national team of Spain”.

Reports suggested the players agreed to push for the departure of Vilda, who has been in the role since 2015, soon after their defeat to England in the Euro 2022 quarter-finals due to his coaching methods and tactics.

The RFEF stated the players could be disqualified for up to five years and will only be allowed to play again “if they assume their mistake and ask for forgiveness”, adding it would replace the players with others from the national team’s lower age groups.

Later on Friday, the players issued a collective response on social media, posted via Manchester United defender Ona Batlle and Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas, the 2021 Ballon d’Or winner who was forced out of Euro 2022 by a serious knee injury.

Spain’s Ona Batlle appears dejected
Manchester United defender Ona Batlle was part of the Spain team beaten by England at Euro 2022 (Adam Davy/PA)

The players said they had “never asked for the dismissal of the coach”, adding “that our job is not in any case to choose” the position.

The group stressed disappointment “that the RFEF has made public, in a partial and interested way, a private communication with information that affects our health.”

The players made it clear “in no case have we resigned from the Spanish team as the RFEF points out in their official statement.”

The group’s message continued: “As we said in our private communication, we have maintained, continue to maintain and will continue to maintain an unquestionable commitment to the Spanish national team.

Spain head coach Jorge Vilda
Spain head coach Jorge Vilda has seen his position come under scrutiny (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“That is why we request in our communication sent to the RFEF not to be called up until situations that affect our emotional and personal state, our performance and, consequently, the results of the team and that could derive in undesirable injuries. These would be the reasons that lead us to make this decision.

“We want a firm commitment to a professional project in which all aspects are taken care of to get the best performance from a group of players with whom we believe that more and better goals can be achieved.

“We wish the best for the RFEF, for the women’s national team and for us in particular, without entering into public wars.”

The statement concluded: “From our ambition as players, fighters and winners, we just want to be able to achieve maximum professional and personal success again.

“Last but not least we will not tolerate the infantilising tone with which the RFEF concludes its statement.

“We regret that in the context of women’s sport we have to go to this extreme, as has unfortunately happened in other national teams and other sports historically at a global level, in order to advance in a powerful and ambitious professional project for the present and for future generations.”

Manchester City have two Spain internationals in their squad, defender Laia Aleixandri and left-back Leilia Ouahabi, who also shared the players’ statement on her personal Twitter account.

Asked about the situation ahead of the Women’s Super League fixture at Chelsea on Sunday, City boss Gareth Taylor told a press conference: “(I’ve had) a few conversations with the players involved. They are fine.

“A lot of this conversation is difficult for me to have because I don’t know much of the details. I have spoken to the girls, just more for support, and they are OK.

“They are enjoying life with us at the club. Hopefully that can be resolved for them and the rest of the players on the international scene.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Exeter ran out easy winners against Forest Green (Peter Byrne/PA)
Wayne Carlisle praises Exeter’s resilience after easing to win at Forest Green
Arsenal Women F.C celebrates after their sides second goal during the Barclays Women’s Super League match at Emirates Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday September 24, 2022.
Record WSL crowd see Arsenal hit four in dominant derby win over Tottenham
Jevani Brown scored a treble for Exeter (Leila Coker/PA)
Jevani Brown hits hat-trick as Exeter ease to victory at Forest Green
The pressure is increasing on Gareth Southgate (Antonio Calanni/AP).
Scoring struggles and fan frustration – England worries mount ahead of World Cup
Anfield will host the Women’s Super League match between Liverpool and Everton on Sunday (Nick Potts/PA).
The pressure is on, says Matt Beard as WSL’s Merseyside derby heads to Anfield
Wales and Poland are set to renew rivalries in the Nations League on Sunday with relegation at stake (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)
The key talking points ahead of Wales’ Nations League clash with Poland
Gareth Southgate’s side have not won in five matches (Nick Potts/PA)
Gareth Southgate urges England ‘to stay really tight’ after poor run of form
Emma Raducanu was forced to retire injured in Seoul (PA)
Injury forces Emma Raducanu to retire from Korea Open semi-final
Harry Maguire started England’s defeat in Italy despite his inconsistent form at Manchester United (Antonio Calanni/AP)
Harry Maguire insists England need a ‘little bit more quality’ in final third
Canada international Kadeisha Buchanan joined Chelsea from Lyon this summer (Nick Potts/PA)
Kadeisha Buchanan adamant she can win Champions League with Chelsea

More from Press and Journal

Poundland finally opened its new store in Waterstone's old premises in the Trinity Centre in Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson.
'We're happy to be back': Poundland opens doors to long-awaited new premises in Trinity…
0
Sally Foulds died in a crash on the A95. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Woman who died in A95 crash involving lorry named as Sally Foulds from Nethy…
0
To go with story by Ross Hempseed. John McNab died in car crash near Invernmoriston Picture shows; John McNab. Perth. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Missing pensioner’s body lay undiscovered in car for up to three days after Highland…
Food and Drink Gumboots Concept Eatery, Lonmay, Fraserburgh Pictured are Terri Crowther, Livinia Price and Luis Fonseca Picture by Darrell Benns Pictured on 07/09/2021 CR0037890
Gumboots: The new Fraserburgh cafe fighting food waste and satisfying taste buds
0
From L-R: Arsenal's Kim Little, Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema celebrate the opening goal against Brighton in WSL. (Photo by Liam Asman/SPP/Shutterstock)
Rachel Corsie: WSL started with a bang - and is set for another thrilling…
Nature Watch: Enthralled by the marine riches of Ardmair Bay
0

Editor's Picks