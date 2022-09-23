Toothless England relegated from Nations League after defeat in Italy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Toothless England relegated from Nations League after defeat in Italy

By Press Association
September 23, 2022, 9:50 pm Updated: September 23, 2022, 10:10 pm
England endured a frustrating night in Milan (Nick Potts/PA).
England endured a frustrating night in Milan (Nick Potts/PA).

England suffered the ignominy of relegation from the Nations League’s top tier after a tepid defeat to Italy that raises further concern ahead of the winter World Cup.

Among the favourites to triumph in Qatar having reached the semi-finals four years ago and the Euro 2020 final, things have gone awry for Gareth Southgate’s side of late.

England failed to win any of their four June fixtures and produced a meek response to their 4-0 Molineux mauling against Hungary, with Giacomo Raspadori sealing Roberto Mancini’s Italy a 1-0 victory on Friday night.

A fifth straight match without a win means Southgate’s men have been relegated from Group A of the Nations League – a competition they finished third in three years ago – with a game to spare.

Demotion is embarrassing but the performance is arguably of more concern given it is just 59 days until their World Cup opener against Iran.

The Euro 2020 finalists had played out a forgettable goalless draw behind closed doors in June and the first half in Milan somehow managed to be even more dreary as England toiled against the absentee-hit Azzurri.

It did not get any better from the visitors’ perspective as Italy, who will not be in Qatar, kept them at bay and secured victory through Raspadori’s fine effort.

Harry Maguire
Harry Maguire started in Milan (Antonio Calanni/AP).

Southgate’s side lacked the ruthlessness called for on the eve of a San Siro encounter that ends with more questions than answers, with just Monday’s home match against Germany to come before the World Cup.

Bukayo Saka, named England men’s player of the year earlier in the day, was deployed at left wing-back at San Siro, where Eric Dier won his first cap since November 2020 among six alterations from the Hungary humbling.

Harry Maguire was another brought in and the out-of-favour Manchester United captain’s name was sung by the 4,415 travelling fans in an expression of support that followed Southgate’s public backing on Thursday.

The 29-year-old settled after a shaky start as Italy began on the front foot, with Gianluca Scamacca all too easily beating him to a deep Federico Dimarco cross from the right.

Harry Kane sent a long-range effort over the bar as England toiled
Harry Kane sent a long-range effort over the bar as England toiled (Nick Potts/PA).

A combination of Nick Pope, deputising for the injured Jordan Pickford, and the woodwork denied the West Ham striker’s powerful header at his near post before the frontman struck wide from distance.

England quelled that storm and began to enjoy periods of possession, albeit without injecting creativity and excitement into their play.

Cumbersome with the ball, there was precious little to note in terms of chances beyond Jude Bellingham’s strike into the ground and Harry Kane lashing over from distance.

Thankfully there was no additional time at the end of a wretched first half.

Leonardo Bonucci (left) and Raheem Sterling battle for the ball
Leonardo Bonucci (left) and Raheem Sterling battle for the ball (Nick Potts/PA).

Dier produced an important block and Reece James woefully overhit a well-placed free-kick after Leonardo Bonucci had tripped Raheem Sterling on the edge of the box.

Phil Foden threw his hands in the air in frustration as Kane took a shot from an acute angle when he was free at the back post as the visitors’ disjointed display continued.

England were fortunate that a mixture of the offside flag and Nicolo Barella’s poor finishing prevented them falling behind in the 57th minute after Dimarco was put free to send a pinpoint cross to the far post.

Play had now become ragged and stretched, swinging from end to end without much quality. Rafael Toloi prevented Saka reaching a Kane cross before substitute Wilfried Gnonto’s fierce drive forced a fine block.

Italy’s Giacomo Raspadori celebrates his winning goal
Italy’s Giacomo Raspadori celebrates his winning goal (Nick Potts/PA).

The deadlock was finally broken in the 68th minute as the Azzurri struck.

Bonucci’s long ball put Raspadori in behind Kyle Walker, with the forward keeping his cool before sending a lovely strike beyond Pope from just inside the box.

Kane forced Gianluigi Donnarumma into a double save as England hunted a leveller, with former Southampton forward Manolo Gabbiadini seeing a shot saved by Pope at the other end before Dimarco’s cross-shot hit a post.

Declan Rice saw a hopeful stoppage-time effort saved and Bellingham headed over as Italy saw out victory, leaving the travelling hordes audibly frustrated at full-time.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Exeter ran out easy winners against Forest Green (Peter Byrne/PA)
Wayne Carlisle praises Exeter’s resilience after easing to win at Forest Green
Arsenal Women F.C celebrates after their sides second goal during the Barclays Women’s Super League match at Emirates Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday September 24, 2022.
Record WSL crowd see Arsenal hit four in dominant derby win over Tottenham
Jevani Brown scored a treble for Exeter (Leila Coker/PA)
Jevani Brown hits hat-trick as Exeter ease to victory at Forest Green
The pressure is increasing on Gareth Southgate (Antonio Calanni/AP).
Scoring struggles and fan frustration – England worries mount ahead of World Cup
Anfield will host the Women’s Super League match between Liverpool and Everton on Sunday (Nick Potts/PA).
The pressure is on, says Matt Beard as WSL’s Merseyside derby heads to Anfield
Wales and Poland are set to renew rivalries in the Nations League on Sunday with relegation at stake (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)
The key talking points ahead of Wales’ Nations League clash with Poland
Gareth Southgate’s side have not won in five matches (Nick Potts/PA)
Gareth Southgate urges England ‘to stay really tight’ after poor run of form
Emma Raducanu was forced to retire injured in Seoul (PA)
Injury forces Emma Raducanu to retire from Korea Open semi-final
Harry Maguire started England’s defeat in Italy despite his inconsistent form at Manchester United (Antonio Calanni/AP)
Harry Maguire insists England need a ‘little bit more quality’ in final third
Canada international Kadeisha Buchanan joined Chelsea from Lyon this summer (Nick Potts/PA)
Kadeisha Buchanan adamant she can win Champions League with Chelsea

More from Press and Journal

Poundland finally opened its new store in Waterstone's old premises in the Trinity Centre in Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson.
'We're happy to be back': Poundland opens doors to long-awaited new premises in Trinity…
0
Sally Foulds died in a crash on the A95. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Woman who died in A95 crash involving lorry named as Sally Foulds from Nethy…
0
To go with story by Ross Hempseed. John McNab died in car crash near Invernmoriston Picture shows; John McNab. Perth. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Missing pensioner’s body lay undiscovered in car for up to three days after Highland…
Food and Drink Gumboots Concept Eatery, Lonmay, Fraserburgh Pictured are Terri Crowther, Livinia Price and Luis Fonseca Picture by Darrell Benns Pictured on 07/09/2021 CR0037890
Gumboots: The new Fraserburgh cafe fighting food waste and satisfying taste buds
0
From L-R: Arsenal's Kim Little, Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema celebrate the opening goal against Brighton in WSL. (Photo by Liam Asman/SPP/Shutterstock)
Rachel Corsie: WSL started with a bang - and is set for another thrilling…
Nature Watch: Enthralled by the marine riches of Ardmair Bay
0

Editor's Picks