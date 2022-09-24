Oscar-winning Cuckoo’s Nest actor Louise Fletcher dies aged 88

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Oscar-winning Cuckoo’s Nest actor Louise Fletcher dies aged 88

By Press Association
September 24, 2022, 4:50 am Updated: September 24, 2022, 10:17 am
(AP Photo/File)
(AP Photo/File)

Oscar-winner Louise Fletcher, who shot to prominence as the cruel and calculating Nurse Ratched in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, has died at age 88.

Fletcher died in her sleep surrounded by family at her home in Montdurausse, France, her agent David Shaul told The Associated Press on Friday. No cause was given.

After putting her career on hold for years to raise her children, Fletcher was in her early 40s and little known when chosen for the role opposite Jack Nicholson in the 1975 film by director Milos Forman, who had admired her work the year before in director Robert Altman’s Thieves Like Us.

At the time, she did not know that many other prominent stars, including Anne Bancroft, Ellen Burstyn and Angela Lansbury, had turned it down.

Obit Louise Fletcher
Fletcher died in her sleep surrounded by family at her home in Montdurausse, France (Eilise Ward/The Oregonian via AP, File)

“I was the last person cast,” she recalled in a 2004 interview. “It wasn’t until we were halfway through shooting that I realised the part had been offered to other actresses who didn’t want to appear so horrible on the screen.”

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest went on to become the first film since 1934′s It Happened One Night to win best picture, best director, best actor, best actress and best screenplay.

Clutching her Oscar at the 1976 ceremony, Fletcher told the audience: “It looks as though you all hated me.”

She then addressed her deaf parents in Birmingham, Alabama, talking and using sign language: “I want to thank you for teaching me to have a dream. You are seeing my dream come true.”

A moment of silence was followed by thunderous applause.

Later that night, Forman made the wry comment to Fletcher and her co-star, Jack Nicholson: “Now we all will make tremendous flops.”

In the short run, at least, he was right.

Forman next directed Hair, the movie version of the hit Broadway musical that failed to capture the appeal of the stage version.

Nicholson directed and starred in Goin’ South, generally regarded as one of his worst films. Fletcher signed on for Exorcist II: The Heretic, a misconceived sequel to the landmark original.

Far more than her male peers, Fletcher was hampered by her age in finding major roles in Hollywood. Still, she worked continuously for most of the rest of her life. Her post-Cuckoo’s Nest films included Mama Dracula, Dead Kids and The Boy Who Could Fly.

She was nominated for Emmys for her guest roles on the TV series Joan of Arcadia and Picket Fences, and had a recurring role as Bajoran religious leader Kai Winn Adami in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. She played the mother of musical duo Carpenters in 1989’s The Karen Carpenter Story.

Obit Louise Fletcher
She is survived by her two sons, John and Andrew Bick (Chris Pizzello/AP, File)

Fletcher’s career was also hampered by her height. At 5-feet-10, she would often be dismissed from an audition immediately because she was taller than her leading man.

Fletcher had moved to Los Angeles to launch her acting career soon after graduating from North Carolina State University.

Working as a doctor’s receptionist by day and studying at night with noted actor and teacher Jeff Corey, she began getting one-day jobs on such TV series as Wagon Train, 77 Sunset Strip and The Untouchables.

Fletcher married producer Jerry Bick in the early 1960s and gave birth to two sons in quick succession. She decided to put her career on hold to be a stay-at-home mother and did not work for 11 years.

She divorced Bick in 1977 and he died in 2004.

Estelle Louise Fletcher was born the second of four children on July 22, 1934, in Birmingham. Her mother was born deaf and her father was a traveling Episcopal minister who lost his hearing when struck by lightning at age four.

“It was like having parents who are immigrants who don’t speak your language,” she said in 1982.

The Fletcher children were helped by their aunt, with whom they lived in Bryant, Texas, for a year. She taught them reading, writing and speaking, as well as how to sing and dance.

It was those latter studies that convinced Fletcher she wanted to act.

Fletcher’s death was first reported by Deadline.

She is survived by her two sons, John and Andrew Bick.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Corporal Joseph Puopolo is believed to have died in a prisoner of war camp in 1951 (US Defence Department via AP)
Remains of US soldier who went missing during Korean War are identified
Sergei Lavrov addresses the United Nations General Assembly (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
We had no choice other than to attack Ukraine, Russia tells UN
Kate Cross was frustrated after a controversial finish to India’s win at Lord’s (Steven Paston/PA)
It’s Deepti’s choice – Kate Cross disappointed as Sharma’s run-out costs England
Roger Waters has cancelled concerts in Poland amid a row over comments he made on the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Victoria Jones/PA)
Roger Waters cancels concerts in Poland amid row over comments on Ukraine war
Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi addresses the General Assembly of the UN (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
China: Stand between us and Taiwan and be ‘crushed by wheels of history’
A controversial wicket by Deepti Sharma helped secure victory for India over England at Lord’s (Steven Paston/PA)
I can’t believe it – Alex Hartley criticises Indian run out in victory at…
Deepti Sharma, centre right, and India celebrate victory (Steven Paston/PA)
England denied by controversial run-out as India complete series sweep at Lord’s
Influential jazz sax player Pharoah Sanders has died aged 81 (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Influential jazz saxophone player Pharoah Sanders dies aged 81
A police officer detains a demonstrator during a protest against a partial mobilisation in Moscow (AP Photo)
Russian police disperse protests against army mobilisation in Russia
John Herdman is leading Canada to Qatar (Florian Schroetter/AP)
From Consett to Qatar, John Herdman living World Cup dream with Canada

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen University has been ranked 13th in the Guardian's league table. Picture by Kami Thomson.
Aberdeen University achieves highest-ever ranking in Guardian University Guide
The North Hop craft spirits and food festival at P&J Live, Aberdeen. In picture is: Kelsey Simpson, Emma Jones, Jordan Jones, Holly Cameron. All pictures by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
GALLERY: North Hop makes its return to Aberdeen as festivalgoers turn out in their…
0
Barry Wilson (right) alongside Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds.
Getting through Brechin City tie the main positive for Caley Thistle, says Barry Wilson
An owl has been calling at Rab's of an evening.
RAB MCNEIL: The owl and the moonlight, an autumn serenade
0
(AP Photo/File)
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The queues! The seating plan! Never seen the like...
0
CR0038228 Highland League game of the day between Fraserburgh and Brora Rangers. Scott Barbour, centre, has a shot for Fraserburgh against Brora Pictures by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Brora battle back to draw with 10-man Fraserburgh

Editor's Picks