Gareth Southgate urges England ‘to stay really tight’ after poor run of form

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Gareth Southgate urges England ‘to stay really tight’ after poor run of form

By Press Association
September 24, 2022, 10:40 am Updated: September 24, 2022, 1:35 pm
Gareth Southgate’s side have not won in five matches (Nick Potts/PA)
Gareth Southgate’s side have not won in five matches (Nick Potts/PA)

Gareth Southgate says England must stick together and stay true to their principles as they look to bounce back from the worst run of his managerial reign with the World Cup looming large.

Having reached the semi-finals in Russia four years ago and finished runners-up in last summer’s European Championship, the Three Lions are among the favourites to lift the trophy in Qatar this winter.

But things have gone off course at just the wrong time for England, who suffered the ignominy of relegation from the Nations League top tier with a game to spare on Friday night.

June defeats home and away to Hungary were compounded by a meek 1-0 loss to Italy, extending their winless streak to a fifth match – the national team’s longest run without a victory since 2014.

Southgate was booed by some of the travelling support at San Siro, where he was quick to underline the importance of the group staying focused in the wake of Friday’s galling loss.

“We can’t say that there’s no value,” he said of the Nations League – a competition England took bronze in just three years ago. “These were important matches against top-level teams.

“As I said (previously), a lot of reasons for the results in the summer. Tonight we haven’t got the result that we needed or wanted, so we are in a run of bad results.

“But it’s for us to put that right and the only way to do that is to stick with what we believe, stick with what’s got us success in the previous tournaments.

“And, in the end, the players have got to stay really tight because there is going to be a lot of noise, but a lot of that will be around me and that’s absolutely fine. It’s my job to take that pressure for them.”

Captain Harry Kane admits the team are going through a “tough period”, with Germany next up at Wembley on Monday.

He said on Twitter: “We know results haven’t been what we wanted. As a group we know what we’re about and will fight through a tough period. Full house at Wembley against Germany will be great World Cup preparation.”

Jack Grealish
England were beaten in Italy (Nick Potts/PA)

Southgate, whose contract runs until the 2024 European Championship, is under greater scrutiny than at any other time.

The defence has been porous and faces issues over key players’ form, while the toothless attack has failed to score a goal from open play in 495 minutes.

Worse still, there is precious little time to right the ship given Monday’s match against Germany is their last game before their World Cup opener against Iran on November 21.

“Look, we are where we are in terms of the timing,” Southgate said.

“We’ve got to do the best we can in terms of keeping the guys on track, but I maintain the reaction to what I say now will be guided by the result completely.

“But we weren’t far off in terms of the performance tonight and I’ve got to keep the players believing in what they’re doing and not being distracted and going into areas that actually aren’t correct, so that’s the task I’ve got at the moment.”

Southgate’s suggestion that the Italy performance was “a step in the right direction” certainly raised eyebrows given it was a tepid response to their 4-0 Molineux mauling at the hands of Hungary last time out.

Furthermore, the Azzurri may be Euro 2020 champions but they have failed to qualify for the World Cup and were without a number of players for the Milan encounter.

Southgate now has some selection decisions to ponder heading into Monday’s encounter against Germany.

“Well, (relegation) affects the quality of matches if this competition is played again in its current format, and it affects the seeding for the European Championship qualifiers,” he added.

“It’s simple as that. We’ll have to assess everybody after today. Obviously some tired legs towards the end of the game.

“We really pushed right until the end and there was obviously a lot of counter-attacks because of that, so we’re just going to have to check and assess everybody.

“But of course it’s a game that we want to perform well and be as strong as we can.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Tommy Makinson celebrates St Helens’ fourth straight Super League Grand Final triumph (Martin Rickett/PA)
St Helens hold off Leeds to win fourth straight Grand Final
Paul Simpson admitted Carlisle ‘had to come and win’ at Newport (Tim Goode/PA)
Paul Simpson and James Rowberry rue missing out on win
Kate Cross was frustrated after a controversial finish to India’s win at Lord’s (Steven Paston/PA)
It’s Deepti’s choice – Kate Cross disappointed as Sharma’s run-out costs England
Josh Magennis, centre, celebrates his late winner (Liam McBurney/PA)
Josh Magennis caps late comeback as Northern Ireland break Nations League duck
Mark Hughes saw his Bradford side score a late equaliser against AFC Wimbledon (Simon Galloway/PA).
Bradford boss Mark Hughes has high hopes for Vadaine Oliver
Shrewsbury goalkeeper Marko Marosi starred in his side’s win over Burton (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Rival managers heap praise on Shrewsbury goalkeeper Marko Marosi after Town win
A controversial wicket by Deepti Sharma helped secure victory for India over England at Lord’s (Steven Paston/PA)
I can’t believe it – Alex Hartley criticises Indian run out in victory at…
Deepti Sharma, centre right, and India celebrate victory (Steven Paston/PA)
England denied by controversial run-out as India complete series sweep at Lord’s
Joey Barton saw his Bristol Rovers side beaten by Accrington (Bradley Collyer/PA).
We shot ourselves in the foot – Joey Barton bemoans Bristol Rovers loss
Doncaster manager Gary McSheffrey saw his side claim a convincing win in the end (Richard Sellers/PA)
Gary McSheffrey says Doncaster win ‘one we needed’ after losing league run

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen University has been ranked 13th in the Guardian's league table. Picture by Kami Thomson.
Aberdeen University achieves highest-ever ranking in Guardian University Guide
The North Hop craft spirits and food festival at P&J Live, Aberdeen. In picture is: Kelsey Simpson, Emma Jones, Jordan Jones, Holly Cameron. All pictures by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
GALLERY: North Hop makes its return to Aberdeen as festivalgoers turn out in their…
0
Barry Wilson (right) alongside Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds.
Getting through Brechin City tie the main positive for Caley Thistle, says Barry Wilson
An owl has been calling at Rab's of an evening.
RAB MCNEIL: The owl and the moonlight, an autumn serenade
0
Gareth Southgate’s side have not won in five matches (Nick Potts/PA)
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The queues! The seating plan! Never seen the like...
0
CR0038228 Highland League game of the day between Fraserburgh and Brora Rangers. Scott Barbour, centre, has a shot for Fraserburgh against Brora Pictures by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Brora battle back to draw with 10-man Fraserburgh

Editor's Picks